Record-setting YouTuber IShowSpeed loses his mind as he’s hit with hilarious prank in Australia – after making a VERY strange request about a kangaroo

One of the biggest YouTube stars on the planet got more than she bargained for on a trip to Australia after being the victim of an epic prank in Sydney.

IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is a 19-year-old American YouTuber and live streamer from Ohio, widely known as Speed, who is currently touring Australia.

With more than 33 million subscribers on YouTube, he built much of his career around his humorous rivalry with Lionel Messi and his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speed ​​is also recognized for his high-energy challenges against famous athletes, including Paris Olympics 100-meter champion Noah Lyles in a 50-meter sprint, and for his daring stunts, such as jumping on a Lamborghini. at full speed.

In recent months he appeared in WWE, met Cristiano Ronaldo and even had a meeting with the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama.

Speed ​​livestreamed his first day in Sydney, visiting a number of iconic local locations including Taronga Zoo and Bondi Beach.

YouTube star Ishowspeed has landed in Australia and is visiting a series of iconic Sydney attractions which he is live-streaming to his audience.

Speed ​​was stunned when this moving billboard appeared in front of him outside Taronga Zoo.

As Speed ​​was leaving Taronga Zoo, a car horn honked to attract his attention.

He looked and saw a moving billboard with a picture that immediately made him angry.

The poster showed a photoshopped image of Speed ​​appearing to kiss Messi while saying: “Messi is better than Ronaldo.”

It also included the message ‘If Speed ​​sub to YT: @StanYM I delete it.’

That handle belongs to another prolific YouTuber, Stanley Chen, who has built his enormous audience by pranking celebrities, now including Speed.

When Speed ​​saw the moving billboard, he lost his mind.

‘Hey, hey, hey, what the hell is that?’ he demanded.

‘What the fuck? Come back, come back,” he continued shouting as the mobile sign moved away.

Speed ​​was not happy with the prank and demanded the driver know who was behind it.

‘What the hell is this? Who is in this car? Stop the car.

Things then started to heat up when he pushed one of his assistants out of the way to get to the mobile sign booth.

‘What the hell is this?’ —he asked again the stunned driver who was being paid to do his job.

The plot thickened when the “assistant” Speed ​​pushed away revealed himself to be Chen. The YouTuber later he mocked Speed ​​even more for the trick.

“I don’t know why @ishowspeedsui didn’t like my sign photo,” he posted on social media.

The joke put a sour note on a visit to Sydney’s iconic sight, where Speed ​​met a kangaroo for the first time.

“Damn, they look big in person,” he said as the red kangaroo approached.

“You should see the males, this is the female,” the wildlife keeper said.

“Oh shit, look at those legs,” Speed ​​said in amazement.

“Powerful legs, absolutely,” the wildlife race assured him.

‘Chat, this is a kangaroo. ‘Oh my god, you’re so cute,’ she said.

Speed ​​met a kangaroo for the first time on a trip to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, and it wasn’t long before he told the keeper he wanted to race the marsupial.

Speed ​​then asked what the difference was between the red kangaroo and the pademelons (another type of Australian marsupial) behind it.

After seeing the images, Speed’s huge followers began to cheer him on, challenging him to compete with the Australian marsupial.

“Speed ​​versus kangaroo,” one commented.

‘Can I compete with him? “Someone said kangaroos are fast, I want to race him,” Speed ​​asked the wildlife keeper.

That suggestion was quickly rejected, but the zoo worker told Speed ​​”I think they would win”, which he disagreed with.

‘Hey, do you want to run?’ he asked the kangaroo.

Unfortunately, the kangaroo refused.