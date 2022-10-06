Record numbers of toddlers are hospitalized with colds because immunity was weakened by restrictions

More children and young people are being hospitalized with colds and respiratory problems than ever after the Covid pandemic, official data suggests.

Experts have repeatedly warned that lockdowns and measures used to contain Covid-like face masks also suppressed the spread of bacteria, which are essential for building a strong immune system in children.

A retrospective report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed today that levels of the common cold virus reached their highest level ever among under-18s in August 2021.

The CDC samples random pediatric hospitals across the United States and does national estimates to measure how prevalent viruses are.

There were almost 700 children in hospital ill with a respiratory virus in the seven wards surveyed last August, just over half of whom tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – which is usually benign.

These were the highest levels ever recorded in the summer and came after a year and a half of brutal pandemic restrictions that forced many to stay indoors.

The record high was in December, when 60 percent of children in wards with respiratory diseases were infected with RSV.

While the report only looked at August 2021, separate data from the CDC indicates that hospital visits for children under four years old with respiratory problems may be getting worse.

In the week ending Sept. 18 of this year, 4.7 percent of all emergency room visits for toddlers across the United States were for respiratory distress — a record high.

Dr. Scott Roberts, a medical director at Yale University, told DailyMail.com today that lockdowns robbed children of the chance to build immunity to common mistakes.

The above shows the proportion of emergency department visits among children aged 5 to 14 years that were due to reactive airway disease/asthma. It reveals that there has also been an increase, but that this corresponds to periods before the pandemic

The graph above shows the proportion of hospitalized patients under the age of 18 who were infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV, shown by the black line), a normally common infection. It reached record levels for the month of August, comparable only to December, when viruses are usually prevalent

The graph above shows the proportion of emergency room visits among children aged 0 to 4 years that were due to reactive airway disease/asthma – a term for cases where children suffer from a severe cough. It shows that during 2021 the share reached the highest level since records began

The record increase was revealed today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), the nation’s leading infectious disease and health care publication.

Researchers monitored seven hospitals in the United States for the number of children admitted for respiratory illnesses.

Each was then tested to determine which disease they had been infected with. However, this does not necessarily mean that they had been hospitalized for this illness.

The report does not include data for the rest of 2021 or into this year.

Firearm suicides rise to 30 in 2021 during second year of pandemic, CDC report finds Firearm suicides skyrocketed in 2021 to the highest number in over 30 years, an alarming trend that coincided with the global Covid pandemic. More than 26,000 Americans killed themselves using a gun in 2021, according to preliminary federal data — or 55 percent of all suicides. This is the highest rate since 1990. Suicide has increased overall over the past decade across age groups including teenagers. And the rate of teen suicides caused by guns remains high. About 44 per cent of suicide deaths in the 14 to 18 age group were caused by guns between 2015 and 2020. Suicides overall rose last year for the first time in two years, with about 48,000 Americans taking their own lives. It is feared to be an early sign of the economically brutal effects of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.

Data showed that among the nearly 700 hospitalized with respiratory illnesses in August 2021, nearly 55 percent tested positive for RSV.

Of the 450 who were moved to emergency departments, nearly 35 percent had RSV.

This level was also comparable to the winter months, when more than 30 percent of patients regularly have the virus.

But in the summer – when the data is off – this was usually at a much lower level.

Common respiratory viruses were virtually absent during the Covid pandemic as restrictions prevented them from spreading.

But as society returned to normal, they began to spread again, and quickly.

The contagion effect appears to be a worrying broad in hospitalizations with common respiratory diseases.

Dr. Roberts told DailyMail.com that the lockdowns resulted in an extra year or two where children were not exposed to these viruses.

“There are two implications,” he said.

‘First, the gap allows time for viruses to mutate even more to cause more severe disease.

“And the other is, whatever immunity is built up against these viruses, the immune response is now much less.”

Immune responses are fine-tuned and boosted by regular infections, which is why authorities have been eager to keep rolling out Covid vaccines.

But when the spread of these viruses was stopped by lockdown measures, immunity was also blocked from building.

Dr. Roberts also told DailyMail.com how his son, who has just turned two, was now repeatedly coming home with infections after starting daycare.

“We were pretty protected during the pandemic,” he said.

‘But now my son has just started day care and he gets constant infections.’

There are also some concerns now that pediatric hospitals are quickly filling up with children sick with respiratory illnesses during September, much earlier than usual.

That worries experts in the winter, when these viruses usually spread, as it suggests there could be another wave of hospitalizations.

A separate study also published in MMWR today also points to this risk.

After trawling national databases, it found that of the children surveyed, hospitalizations hit their highest level in mid-September for respiratory illnesses compared to the previous four years for 0- to 4-year-olds.

However, no such increase was recorded among 5 to 17-year-olds, with hospitalizations for respiratory diseases corresponding to the two years before the Covid pandemic hit.

In their paper, the researchers suggested enterovirus – another common respiratory illness – may be behind the increase in young children.

They said: ‘This increase can be partly attributed to an increase [enterovirus] circulation and specifically circulation of EV-D68.

“Ongoing surveillance is needed to understand when and where future circulation and EV-D68-associated severe disease may occur, given the potential changes in virus circulation and population immunity related to COVID-19 mitigation measures.”

Firearm suicides soared in 2021 to the highest number in over 30 years, an alarming trend that coincided with the global Covid pandemic

No data was provided on what treatments the patients received or how long they stayed in hospital.

Only last month, the CDC warned of increasing infections with enteroviruses. It urged clinicians to be on the lookout for cases and request testing from the CDC if needed.

It comes after separate CDC data today found that firearm suicides soared in 2021 to their highest rate in over 30 years, an alarming trend that coincided with the global Covid pandemic.

More than 26,000 Americans killed themselves using a gun in 2021 — or 55 percent of all suicides. This is the highest rate since 1990.

Suicide has increased overall over the past decade across age groups including teenagers. And the rate of teen suicides caused by guns remains high.

About 44 per cent of suicide deaths in the 14 to 18 age group were caused by guns between 2015 and 2020.

Suicides overall rose last year for the first time in two years, with about 48,000 Americans taking their own lives.

It is feared to be an early sign of the economically brutal effects of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.