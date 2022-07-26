Record number of French regions face water restrictions

Only a handful of “departments” in France are exempt from the restrictions, including the Paris region, the government’s drought website shows.



A record 90 of France’s 96 mainland regions are facing water restrictions due to an ongoing drought, official figures showed on Tuesday, as scorching temperatures and low rainfall create a supply shortage in many areas.

Only a handful of “departments” across the country are exempt from the restrictions, including the Paris region, the government’s drought website Propluvia shows.

A color-coded map indicates that the most severe measures, including a ban on farmland irrigation, are in force in the northwest of the Loire basin and in the southeast around the Rhone.

Areas in the southwest around the rivers Tarn and Lot also fall into the highest red category, while even the normally green Alps suffer from severe drought.

“We have a record number of departments with restrictions,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

France experienced its third driest spring since 2011 and 1976 this year, according to the National Weather Service, with rainfall 45 percent below average.

Two severe heat waves in May and most recently in July – when temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius – have further lowered water levels and scorched farmland and forests.

Two massive fires near Bordeaux in southwestern France in the past two weeks have destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of tinder-dried forest and around 2,000 firefighters were needed to bring them under control.

Local authorities are restricting access to many forested areas as a precaution, including the Calanques National Park along the Mediterranean coast near Marseille, which is popular with tourists.

