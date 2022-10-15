Record-breaking gamma-ray burst possibly most powerful explosion ever recorded

Thanks to a quick response from observers and personnel, near-simultaneous sightings of GRB221009A were made from Gemini South in Chile. The image is a combination of 4 images in I, J,H, K with two instruments, taken on the morning of Friday, October 14, 2022. Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/B. O’Connor (UMD/GWU) & J. Rastinejad & W Fong (Northwestern Univ) Image processing: TA Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), M. Zamani & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)



In the early morning hours of today, Oct. 14, 2022, astronomers using the Gemini South telescope in Chile, operated by NSF’s NOIRLab, observed the unprecedented aftermath of one of the most powerful explosions ever recorded, Gamma-Ray Burst GRB221009A. First detected on October 9, 2022 by orbiting X-ray and gamma-ray telescopes, this record-breaking event occurred 2.4 billion light-years from Earth and was likely caused by a supernova explosion that gave birth to a black hole.

A giant cosmic explosion sparked a burst of activity from astronomers around the world as they raced to study the aftermath of what is one of the closest and possibly the most energetic gamma-ray burst (GRB) ever seen. Just released observations by two independent teams using Chile’s Gemini South telescope — one of the International Gemini Observatory’s twin telescopes operated by NSF’s NOIRLab — focused on the bright, glowing remnants of the explosion, which likely heralded a supernova set to begin. gave birth to a black hole.

The GRB, identified as GRB 221009A, occurred about 2.4 billion light-years away toward the constellation Sagitta. It was first detected on the morning of Oct. 9 by X-ray and gamma-ray space telescopes, including NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and the Wind spacecraft.

As news of this detection quickly spread, two teams of astronomers worked closely with Gemini South staff to obtain the earliest possible observations of the afterglow of this historic explosion.

In the early morning hours of Friday, October 14, two Rapid Target of Opportunity imaging observations were conducted by two independent teams of observers led by graduate students Brendan O’Connor (University of Maryland/George Washington University) and Jillian Rastinejad (Northwestern University). The sightings took place only a few minutes apart. The first observation used the FLAMINGOS-2 instrument, a near-infrared imaging spectrograph. The other sighting used the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS).

The teams now have access to both datasets for their analyzes of this energetic and evolving event.

“The exceptionally long GRB 221009A is the brightest GRB ever recorded and its afterglow breaks all records at all wavelengths,” O’Connor said. “Because this eruption is so bright and also close by, we think this is a once-in-a-century opportunity to address some of the most fundamental questions related to these explosions, from the formation of black holes to the formation of black holes. testing dark matter models.”

Rapid response from observers and staff, combined with the use of Gemini Director’s Discretionary Time and efficient data reduction software such as Gemini’s DRAGONS “FIRE” (Fast Initial Reduction Engine), this image was produced soon after the observations.

“The agility and responsiveness of Gemini’s infrastructure and staff are hallmarks of our observatory and have made our telescopes the best resources for astronomers studying temporal events,” said Gemini Chief Scientist Janice Lee.

Communications have already gone out to fellow astronomers through the NASA Gamma-ray Coordinates Network, whose archive is now filling with reports from anywhere in the world. Astronomers think it represents the collapse of a star many times larger than our sun, which in turn launches an extremely powerful supernova, creating a black hole 2.4 billion light-years from Earth.

“In our research group, we’ve referred to this burst as the ‘BOOT,’ or Brightest Of All Time, because if you look at the thousands of bursts that gamma-ray telescopes have detected since the 1990s, it stands apart,” Rastinejad said. and several suite of instruments will help us observe GRB221009A’s optical counterparts much later than most ground-based telescopes can observe. This will help us understand what made this gamma-ray burst so uniquely bright and energetic.”

When black holes form, they propagate powerful particle beams that are accelerated to nearly the speed of light. These jets then break through what’s left of the ancestor star and emit X-rays and gamma rays as they flow into space. When aimed in the general direction of the Earth, these jets are observed as bright flashes of X-rays and gamma rays.

Another gamma-ray burst this bright may not appear for decades or even centuries, and the case is still evolving. Of note are other extraordinary reports of disturbances in the Earth’s ionosphere influence on longwave radio transmissions of the energetic radiation from the GRB221009A event. Scientists also wonder how very high energy 18 TeV (tera-electron-volt) photons observed with the Chinese Observatory for High Altitude Air Showers could defy our standard understanding of physics and survive their 2.4 billion-year journey to Earth.

This event, due to its relative proximity to Earth, is also a unique opportunity to better understand the origin of the elements heavier than iron and whether they all come exclusively through neutron star mergers or also from collapsing stars activating GRBs.

“The Gemini observations allow us to take full advantage of this nearby event and track down the signatures of heavy elements formed and ejected during the massive star’s collapse,” O’Connor said.

NASA’s Swift and Fermi missions detect exceptional cosmic explosion

Provided by NOIRLab