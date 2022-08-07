Record breaker! New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu sets WNBA SINGLE season for points, ast, and reb

Sabrina Ionescu is only in her third season in the WNBA and has already carved her name in the league history books. On Saturday night, Ionescu became the first woman in WNBA history to score 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in a single season.

Ionescu broke the record with an assist on the opening possession of the New York Liberty’s 76-62 loss to the Phoenix Mercury against teammate Crystal Dangerfield.

Cappie Pondexter and Candance Parker are the only other two players in WNBA history to even come close to these numbers with both 500 points, 150 rebounds and 150 assists in a season. More importantly, both of these women have long since solidified as two of the greatest players to ever set foot on a WNBA field.

Sabrina Ionescu gives teammates a high-five before the game against the Phoenix Mercury

Ionescu produced a record performance in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night

Even if you were to lower the threshold to 400 points, 150 rebounds and 150 assists, the list still only grows with Lindsay Whalen and Alyssa Thomas joining the prestigious group that Ionescu’s name now resides in.

This isn’t the only record Ionescu broke after becoming the first woman in league history to hit a 30-point triple double, marking her third career triple-double, equaling the legendary Parker for the most triple-doubles in league history.

Ionescu also set Liberty’s franchise record for most assists in a game when she happened to record 16, including in a game against the Mercury. This made her the only fourth player in WNBA history to have 16 assists in a single game, alongside Courtney Vandersloot, Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro.

Ionescu handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Barclays Center

Ionescu arrived on Saturday and averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists

Throughout her short career, Ionescu has crafted the ability to influence the game in multiple ways, making her one of the most popular players in women’s basketball before even stepping fully onto the WNBA field.

In Saturday night’s game, she averaged 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The five-foot-11 guard is currently the only player to have top-15 in the league in all three of these stats.

Ionescu’s career initially got off to a bad start after she suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain in her third professional match. The injury would rule her out for the remainder of her rookie season and also plague her the following season.

Now completely healthy, but the former No. 1 overall pull eye is reminding everyone how good she is, and she’s just scratching the surface.

Despite Ionescu’s historic season, the Liberty have struggled this year and now have a 13-19 record after Saturday’s loss. They are currently ninth in the league but remain firmly in the playoffs