Reconstructing volcanic eruptions to help scientists predict climate risks

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Researcher Dr. Matthew Toohey (Ph.D.) of the University of Saskatchewan (USA) and researcher Dr. Michael Sigl (Ph.D.) of the University of Bern were part of the research team that developed an updated, more accurate reconstruction of volcanic eruptions that could help scientists understand future climate risks.

When volcanoes erupt, they release much more than an impressive, photogenic haze of lava into the sky. In fact, gases such as sulfur and carbon released from volcanoes into the atmosphere can affect the global climate. An international research team has used modern technologies to better understand historic volcanic eruptions and how they contributed to climate change and radiative transfer in the atmosphere.

Determining how volcanic eruptions have contributed to climate change over time has traditionally been based on geochemical data extracted from Greenland’s polar ice sheet, and because of its coarse resolution and limited scope, this data may be inconsistent or inaccurate. This work was able to improve understanding of volcanic activity by synchronizing ice core records from Greenland with new high-resolution records from Antarctica. The resulting record spans the past 11,500 years, a period of relatively warm and stable climate called the Holocene, which began after the last ice age.

“This new dataset enables scientists to address the fundamental questions of climate science, including how sensitive the climate system is to external coercive substances such as volcanoes,” said Toohey, an assistant professor of physics and engineering physics at the USask’s College of Arts. and Science. and member of USask’s Institute of Space and Atmospheric Studies. “Understanding past climate changes and their sources helps improve climate models and projections of future climate change.”

The researchers used advanced computer modeling technology to reconstruct a series of volcanic eruptions over the past 11,500 years. The work involved estimating — for the first time — the precise ages and amounts of atmospheric sulfur injections for more than 850 historic volcanic eruptions by measuring the sulfur content in ice cores.

“A total of 26 eruptions over the past 11,500 years brought more sulfur into the stratosphere than the colossal Tambora eruption in 1815, suggesting eruptions of this magnitude are more than twice as common worldwide as previously thought,” said Sigl, who led the investigation. project.

Sigl also said the research found a link between melting glaciers and an increase in volcanic activity — a finding that helps scientists predict the potential climate impacts of continued global warming. Results recently published in Earth System Science Data.

Toohey was responsible for estimating the amount of sulfate in ice and estimating how stratospheric aerosols from previous eruptions have affected the transmission of radiation through the atmosphere. The tools developed by Toohey and his group will make it possible to use ice core information in climate model simulations of the Holocene, and to provide rapid estimates of the impact of possible future eruptions.

“This work improves our ability to significantly estimate the probability of large, climate-relevant eruptions in the future and their radiation effect, providing a valuable resource for climate risk assessment,” Toohey said.

Provided by the University of Saskatchewan





