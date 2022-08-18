Recommendations for Your First Book Wedding Dress Appointment

It’s a great moment to be engaged! It might be exhausting to think about how to publish the perfect engagement announcement on Instagram while simultaneously arranging your dream wedding.

One of the most exhilarating experiences of your life is beginning your quest for the perfect wedding dress. When it comes to putting on a wedding dress, it’s likely to be the first time you’ve done so. In truth, it’s a little scary! When choosing a wedding dress, there is much more to consider than just the colors, shapes, and styles. It’s also a lot of work to put on a bridal dress.

Because of this, it is simple to book a wedding dress appointment and show up without researching how to best prepare for a bridal appointment. When it comes to wedding dresses, it’s a whole other ball game. Consider the following advice when making your first appointment as a bride.

Consider Undergarments

Undergarments can have a huge impact on how a dress looks on you. Many dresses feature cups, allowing you to try them on without a bra. However, other dresses are designed to be worn with a bra. In this case, one thing is clear: wear underwear! In addition, if you want to wear shapewear, pack those. Bring the shapewear with you to see how it looks in person. Some fabrics are tight and clingy, so bring them along.

Have a Wedding Plan

Is a beach wedding something you’ve ever thought about? Perhaps in the waning days of autumn, when the leaves begin to fall? Or maybe a fancy evening wedding with fireworks and endless bubbly? Choosing a wedding dress will depend on how you see your big day. Even if you don’t know precisely when or where the event will take place, showing up in a beaded, puffy dress on the beaches of Hawaii is probably not the best idea.

Dressing With an Open Mind

Keep an open mind regarding hairstyles and cuts, whether it’s your first or fifth session. Try one on and see what you think. No harm in trying one out. In the first place, since when will you ever get to wear a ballgown again in the second place, because nothing can be officially ruled out unless you are certain of its reality? You never know how you’ll appear in something you hadn’t planned on wearing. If your wedding consultant chooses something for you to try on that doesn’t look all that enticing on the rack, trust their judgment. They know every dress, and they are experts in dress choosing. Finding a dress is a lot of fun, after all! So have some fun while discovering which clothes make you feel most confident.

Bring Inspiration Boards or Photographs

When finding the perfect wedding dress, most brides have a Pinterest board or an iPhone full of images. Bring it if you can! It’s a terrific place to start. You can feel wonderful even if you don’t love the dress style on you as much as in the picture. The first half of your visit is dedicated to getting to know you and your style with your Bridal Consultant. With that in mind, send her some photographs of things you’d like to try on so she can get a jump start.

Get Set To Buy

Book a wedding dress appointment when you’re ready to buy as well. When you become engaged, the excitement kicks in, and you want to begin putting on dresses immediately. We understand this. Even if you are ready to buy two years in advance, you don’t need to set up appointments for two years before your wedding. Don’t go to every shop for fear of losing out or wondering if there is a better product somewhere else.