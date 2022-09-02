Reclusive owner of OnlyFans has made $517M since the end of 2020

The reclusive owner of OnlyFans has raked in $517 million in dividends since late 2020, as profits on the porn site soared, company records show.

Ukrainian-American businessman Leonid Radvinsky, 40, reaped an unexpected $284 million dividend through late November last year and $233 million so far this year, according to annual filings on Thursday.

Radvinsky, who lives in a lavish $4 million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, took control of London-based OnlyFans in 2018 and bought a majority stake from the British founder for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has exploded in popularity, attracting celebrities such as Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne, and Cardi B, who earn millions from monthly subscribers who pay to access their often risqué content.

Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne Are Two of OnlyFans’ More Successful Content Creators

OnlyFans’ top 10 highest earners: Bella Thorne and Blac Chyna rake in MILLIONS a month on the site According to Influencer Marketing Hubthese A-listers bring in millions of dollars a month, with Blac Chyna topping the list of the site’s biggest earners. Here are the estimated monthly earnings of the site’s top creators: B lac chyna : $20 million Bella Thorne : $11 million Cardi B : $9.34 million Tyga : $7.69 million Mia Khalifa : $6.43 million Erica Mena : $4.49 million Pia Mia : $2.22 million Safaree Samuels : $1.91 million Megan Barton Hanson : $1.06 million J with Wolfie : $900,000

OnlyFans takes 20 percent off users’ monthly fees, the rest goes to the content creators themselves.

While the pandemic has shut down many traditional porn studios, the self-generated content on OnlyFans has skyrocketed, and the company has seen explosive growth.

Radivinsky is currently the sole owner of OnlyFans holding company Fenix ​​International Ltd Bloombergwhich reported the company’s annual results for the first time.

According to the new annual report, OnlyFans more than doubled its subscriber base last year and increased the number of creators by more than a third.

Revenue rose to $932 million from $358 million a year earlier, and OnlyFans posted pre-tax profits of $433 million, seven times more than the year before.

The site’s owner, Radvinsky, is a veteran of the porn industry but has a low public profile and lives quietly in a gated Florida mansion.

In 2018, he bought OnlyFans from founder Timothy Stokely, the British son of a banker.

The site has been credited with revolutionizing the porn industry, but some performers have claimed that they feel pimped by the service, and it has also been criticized for not doing enough to prevent underage users from selling explicit content.

In response, the company said: the BBC it continuously improved its approach to security and content moderation.

OnlyFans is proving very lucrative for both creators and Radvinsky, with users spending $4.5 billion on the site last year.

Cardi B is estimated to earn $9.34 million monthly on the site and Mia Khalifa $6.43 million

American rapper Tyga is also among the top earners on OnlyFans, according to an estimate by Influencer Intelligence

OnlyFans has traditionally been used by porn stars and sex workers to sell explicit content to paying users.

But it also provides a platform for musicians, fitness trainers, and influencers to sell content.

Last year, the site announced it was explicitly banning material to appease funders, only to admit it after a response from users.

The controversy sparked a change in leadership, with former marketing boss Amrapali Gan taking over as CEO.

Gan said in the annual report, “We empower creators to monetize their content and have real control over it.”

“Our unwavering dedication to our creators has fueled our success over the past 12 months,” she added.

“We will continue to invest in the creator economy by improving security, developing original OFTV content, and expanding our community of creators and fans.”