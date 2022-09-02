Reclusive OnlyFans owner raked in more than £448MILLION in just 18 months

Adult content subscription site OnlyFans paid its reclusive owner an eye-watering dividend of £433 million ($500 million) over 18 months after a spike in users during the pandemic.

Leonid Radvinsky, a 40-year-old Ukrainian-American businessman from Florida, raised £246 million last year and another £201 million since November, Companies House accounts show.

The London-based platform posted pre-tax profits of £374 million last year, up from £53 million in 2020, while the site’s two million ‘content creators’ brought in nearly $3.47 billion in 2021.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by banker’s son Timothy Stokely. Under the business model, creators share content for a subscription fee, with the company receiving a 20 percent commission.

Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne Are Two of OnlyFans’ More Successful Content Creators

Cardi B is estimated to have made £7.7million through the site and Mia Khalifa £5.3million

OnlyFans’ top 10 highest earners: how celebrities like Bella Thorne and Blac Chyna bring in MILLIONS a month on the site OnlyFans has become a hugely lucrative business for many of its users – especially celebrities like Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne and Mia Khalifa who are among the highest earning creators. According to Influencer Marketing Hubthese A-listers bring in millions of dollars a month, with Blac Chyna topping the list of the site’s biggest earners. Here, MailOnline reveals the site’s top 10 earners: 1. Blac chyna: £16.5 million ($20 million) 2. Bella Thorne: £9.1 million ($11 million) 3. Cardi B: £7.7 million ($9.34 million) 4. Tyga: £6.4 million ($7.69 million) 5. Mia Khalifa: £5.3 million ($6.43 million) 6. Erica Mena: £3.7 million ($4.49 million) 7. Pia Mia: £1.8 million ($2.22 million) 8. Safaree Samuels: £1.6 million ($1.91 million) 9. Megan Barton Hanson: £877,000 ($1.06 million) 10. Jwith Wolfie: £745,000 ($900,000)

The site has been credited with revolutionizing the porn industry, but some performers have claimed that they feel pimped by the service, and it has also been criticized for not doing enough to prevent underage users from selling explicit content.

In response, the company said: the BBC it continuously improved its approach to security and content moderation.

OnlyFans is proving to be very lucrative, with pre-tax profits exceeding £1.7 million per employee, compared to less than £1.5 million for Google. It paid over £93 million in the UK taxes.

OnlyFans has traditionally been used by porn stars and sex workers to sell explicit content to paying users.

But it also provides a platform for musicians, fitness trainers, and influencers to sell content.

Last year, the site announced it was explicitly banning material to appease funders, only to admit it after a response from users.

OnlyFans’ highest-earning creators are Blac Chyna (£16.5 million), Bella Thorne (£9.1 million) and Cardi B (£7.7 million).

Last month, charities sounded the alarm over the growing number of NHS and social care workers who were quitting their jobs and joining the site due to the cost of living crisis.

They exchange tireless and low-paid roles in primary care and care for the adult site – where some earn up to £50,000 a month.

Unions have warned that staff are leaving en masse for ‘higher paying, less stressful jobs’, with record inflation making the 4 percent pay rise this year a ‘massive pay cut’.

Campaigners said the high number of women in the industries meant it’s “not surprising” that they’re being tempted into adult work online.

Belle Grace, 26, from Yorkshire, left her job as a carer for children and adults with autism last year, where she was paid around £1,600 a month.

She has now become an OnlyFans sensation, earning between £7,000 and £51,000 per month.

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky raised £246m last year and a further £201m ​​since November, Companies House accounts show

American rapper Tyga has made £6.4 million from OnlyFans, according to an estimate by Influencer Intelligence

More and more nurses and caregivers are turning their backs on the field to fill a different kind of need on the adult content site OnlyFans. Belle Grace (pictured), from Yorkshire, used to care for the disabled but now earns around £51,000 a month on OnlyFans

Former health aide James Cowe, 23, of Bournemouth, also made the switch last year after being ‘offended’ by the government’s proposed pay rise.

And Hollie Munroe, 25, from Hertfordshire, was able to move to Marbella thanks to the money she received from leaving her carer job to pursue a career with OnlyFans.

Beyond The Street, a charity for adult workers, said it was “deeply concerned” about the increase in the number of caregivers turning to the website.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “Financial vulnerability could be a driver for the sale of sex and sexual content online.

“We are a charity working with many women who have been exploited while in vulnerable situations, and we are deeply concerned about any increase in engagement due to the impact of the crisis on the cost of living.”

The charity supports at least one former health worker who has made a similar change.

The UK’s Collective of Prostitutes, a campaign group supporting women in adult work, told MailOnline: ‘Women, especially mothers, have been hit hardest by the cost of living crisis.

‘Given that nearly 80 per cent of NHS staff are women and wages are now lower than in 2010, it is not surprising that a growing number of NHS staff are using sex work to supplement wages that cover the cost of living.’

Hollie Munroe, 25, from Hertfordshire, quit her job caring for the elderly to fly to Marbella, Spain, where she lives off her money earned on the site