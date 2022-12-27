Recidivism in domestic violence among the priorities of the failed prime minister

Less than 80% of patients were seen on time at the second tier in 2021-22, which has a target of 95% in 2022-23, while the third tier fell below 75% last fiscal year compared to a target of 85 for 2022-23.

The prime minister’s priorities are set at the start of each new term of government, with the leader outlining a series of goals he wants to achieve across the public sector.

A NSW government spokesman said the current priorities were set by Berejiklian and were “ambitious” targets. He noted that the pandemic and recent natural disasters hinder some of the goals.

“Despite the challenging operating environment and the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 and recent natural disasters, the NSW Government has made great progress in many critical areas,” it said.

“Each priority has set itself an ambitious goal with the aim of achieving significant change on issues of great concern. After the March 2023 elections, it is open to an incoming prime minister to review priorities.”