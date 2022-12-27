Recidivism in domestic violence among the priorities of the failed prime minister

Less than 80% of patients were seen on time at the second tier in 2021-22, which has a target of 95% in 2022-23, while the third tier fell below 75% last fiscal year compared to a target of 85 for 2022-23.
The prime minister’s priorities are set at the start of each new term of government, with the leader outlining a series of goals he wants to achieve across the public sector.
A NSW government spokesman said the current priorities were set by Berejiklian and were “ambitious” targets. He noted that the pandemic and recent natural disasters hinder some of the goals.
“Despite the challenging operating environment and the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 and recent natural disasters, the NSW Government has made great progress in many critical areas,” it said.
“Each priority has set itself an ambitious goal with the aim of achieving significant change on issues of great concern. After the March 2023 elections, it is open to an incoming prime minister to review priorities.”
Opposition leader Chris Minns said the failures were evidence of a tired government.
“The prime minister’s priorities must not be just nice things to focus on, but he must commit to serious and meaningful action,” he said.
“After 12 years, the DV recidivism rate is the worst ever seen and the results for Aboriginal children doing HSC are equally sobering, with only 43 per cent completing their HSC.”
Another key objective included increasing the number of public sector employees with disabilities to 5.6% by 2025. The number of government workers with disabilities has dropped from 3% in 2014 to 2.5% in 2022.
The government has exceeded some targets, including the number of senior Aboriginal leaders in the government sector. The goal was set at 114 by 2025 and currently stands at 154.
The Herald revealed last year that Perrottet was warned that almost two-thirds of the NSW government’s election commitments for 2015 and 2019 had not been met. At the time, Perrottet had just taken office as prime minister and said his main priorities were developing “and will reflect the fact that we have endured an extraordinarily difficult two years and will continue to experience the consequences of a pandemic one in 100 years.” for some time”.
“My number one focus is supporting families by safely reopening the economy, getting people back to work and businesses back up and running,” he said at the time.
The state election is scheduled for March 25.
