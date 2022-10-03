Recession in Australia: How could you be affected?

Australia could be plunged into chaos with rising unemployment and poverty if the nation slips into recession, leading economists have warned.

Last week, one of Australia’s ‘Big Four’ banks said continued aggressive rate hikes could tip Australia into recession.

The RBA is expected to announce its sixth rate hike today, with an expected increase of 0.5 per cent.

That would take rates from a record low of 0.1 percent earlier this year to a nine-year high of 2.85 percent.

Some economists have even predicted that rates could go as high as 4.2 percent by the middle of next year.

The deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia warned the outlook for the global economy was not good and economists said a recession is ‘on the cards’ for Australia.

If a recession occurs, then unemployment will rise rapidly and poverty will ‘absolutely’ rise, Matt Grudnoff, senior economist and director of the economics program at The Australia Institute, told Daily Mail Australia.

Economist Ross Garnaut, a professor at the University of Melbourne, added the recession costs would be ‘very high’ and send Australians back into ‘long-term unemployment’.

Grudnoff said it could take years for Australia to recover from the impact of a potential recession.

‘With the Covid-19 pandemic recession, there was a quick setback, but it was unusual.

“There is no guarantee of a return if we go into a decline in interest rates. Unemployment would rise rapidly and this would cause a snowball effect that would lead to even more people losing their jobs.

“The current recession has parallels to the 1991 recession, and it took 10 years for unemployment to return to previous levels after that.”

He also said that people would struggle to pay off their mortgages and that the price of houses and rents would fall as unemployment rises.

If it gets really bad, the economist suggested, it could even lead to an increase in homelessness.

Garnaut added: ‘The cost of recession would be very high. People who had a chance to get into employment during the past year’s stronger labor market conditions, and people like them, would be sent back to long-term unemployment.

‘Australia would return to an even worse place than the Dog Days of the half a dozen years before the pandemic: unemployment and rising underemployment as in 2013-19, and real wages falling even worse than the stagnation of those years.

‘The public debt position would worsen further and the public finances would come under great pressure.’

Associate economist Mr Grudnoff added that the government would need to act quickly to avoid even more catastrophic problems.

The economist warned benefits and welfare payments would have to rise and if the government is not decisive in its response, there could also be an increase in people needing food banks in Australia.

“If the government steps up, we should not see food problems, but poverty will definitely increase. There will be more people in poverty in Australia because of the recession.

‘If the government doesn’t respond properly, we could see an increase in food banks and an increase in homelessness.’

However, he added that food is an essential prerequisite, so the drop in demand will not be large.

More vulnerable are shops that don’t sell essential goods, and Mr Grudnoff notes that a drop in people’s income could cause some shops to lose business.

Falling incomes from unemployment can also lead to struggles to pay energy bills, which could lead to scenes that could mirror those seen in places like the UK.

However, Garnaut added that Australia is in a better position than some other countries.

“Fortunately, there is no need for recession even if the US, UK and EU fall into that unhappy state,” he said. We will avoid recession if the Reserve Bank takes its statutory responsibility to achieve full employment seriously in the coming period.’

His view was echoed by Professor Percy Allan of the Institute for Public Policy & Governance at the University of Technology Sydney.

‘Australia is in a better position than the UK because our inflation is less aggressive, so our interest rate rises don’t have to be as high to dampen the economy,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

“Yet our economy will slow and unemployment rise as higher interest rates and tighter credit bite. Whether it will be a recession is too early to say. If the Reserve Bank of Australia pushes its cash rate to 3.0% or higher, there is a strong possibility of a recession.

‘Finally, Britain is breaking from orthodoxy under Prime Minister Truss, whose government has decided to blow out its operating deficit (mainly by subsidizing fuel prices and cutting taxes, especially for high earners) to boost economic growth. At the same time, the Bank of England is tightening credit and pushing up interest rates to slow growth in order to crush runaway inflation.

“It is equivalent to a driver putting one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake. There is a high risk that this will cause market panic, with the pound falling further and capital fleeing the country.

‘In contrast, the government deficit is falling thanks to high commodity prices and still strong business conditions.’