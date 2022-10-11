Recent research shows when the interests of firms and employees might diverge

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Recent research by Thorstein Grohsjean (Bocconi University, Milan) and Henning Piezunka (INSEAD) has shown that some collaborations can hurt company performance, but benefit employees’ careers.

Companies that work with the same partner often compete for its resources, in a condition called peer competition. Peer competition reduces their access to partner resources and harms their performance. However, employees may prefer this type of collaboration because it helps them develop social capital to advance their careers, as Grohsjean and Piezunka suggested in a forthcoming article in Strategic Management Journal.

Competition between companies working with the same partner leads to negative results for several reasons. First, companies may find it difficult to access their partner’s resources, especially when competing with superior peer firms. “The number of peer firms is inversely proportional to the amount of attention they can get because a partner’s attention is limited,” explains Professor Grohsjean.

In addition, there is a risk of leaking malicious information. Granting the partner access to proprietary information is necessary for companies to get feedback from their partners. While companies can control how much information they share with the partner, they have no control over the leakage to peers with which the partner indirectly connects them. More fundamentally, peer firms are structurally equivalent because they compete for the partner’s resources and possibly the same consumers. So fierce competition and conflict are particularly likely in this situation.

Given the negative impact of such peer competition on businesses, Grohsjean and Piezunka conducted several interviews with employees in the video game industry, where video game developers, who conceive and develop games, collaborate with video game publishers, who fund and develop the games. bring to market. They were surprised to learn that employees were aware of the peer competition but were not bothered by it. “The employees often spoke enthusiastically about their colleagues,” says Grohsjean. “That’s why we decided to explore a seemingly counterintuitive hypothesis: peer competition can hurt the company, but employees can benefit.”

The authors examined their hypothesis in the global video game industry. The empirical analysis supports the assumed divergent effects: sharing a partner with peer firms hinders the success of companies, but benefits their employees.

“Working with a shared partner gave employees the opportunity to overcome time, distance and social barriers to connect with a potential employer,” explains Grohsjean. “Such interactions also provide employees with cover for entering into otherwise frowned upon relationships. For example, employees may claim—perhaps really—to be on LinkedIn for work, but they also make themselves known to headhunters and alternative employers.”

In particular, the authors suggested two reasons why relationships that employees develop with employees of peer firms may personally benefit them: job opportunities and skills development.

“When an employer and potential employee already know each other, the chances of a match are higher and the match is likely to be of higher quality. In the meantime, the social bonds formed with employees at other companies can help focal employees develop their skills Grohsjean notes. “This flexibility in employee career progression may not be a bad thing for managers when we think about the flow of talent between companies. A better match between company and employee is beneficial for the company’s long-term performance.”

