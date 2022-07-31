Recent Match Report – Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2022

Bangladesh 136 for 3 (Litton 56, Afif 30*) beat Zimbabwe 135 for 8 (Raza 62, Mosaddek 5-20) with seven wickets

Mosaddek Hossain’s stunning opening spell equalized Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in Harare. The part-time offspinner completed his first five-wicket haul in just the seventh left of the innings, becoming only the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-for in T20Is, after Elias Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan

With Zimbabwe in tatters, Sikandar Raza scored half a century of fighting – his second of the series – but a total of 135 proved insufficient. Opener Litton Das led the pursuit of Bangladesh by half a century and the goal was reached with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls left.

Five wickets in seven overs

Mosaddek opened bowling for the first time in T20Is and struck with the first ball of the match – Regis Chakabva shoved the wide, innocent ball to the wicketkeeper. Wessly Madhevere, who had hit a fifty in the first T20I, hit one straight to the cover point where Mahedi Hasan took an easy catch from the last ball of the over.

In his second over, Mosaddek let captain Craig Ervine slip while attempting a reverse sweep that reduced Zimbabwe to 6 for 3. Sean Williams was next to go, he broke one back at Mosaddek in the fifth over, which the bowler had to jump to. complete the return capture.

Mosaddek completed his five-for when Milton Shumba dragged one into the deep midwicket, only to see Hasan Mahmud run hard and complete a dive catch. Mosaddek became the first Bengali bowler to take the first five wickets that fell in an innings, and 31 was the lowest score for which Zimbabwe had lost their first five wickets in a T20I.

Raza is leading the recovery Raza and Ryan Burl stopped the slide with an 80-run stand for the sixth wicket. Raza scored his second half-century of the series, hitting fours through cover and deep thirds, as well as sixes over the leg-side boundary. He hit 62 out of 53 before falling over to Mustafizur in the 19th.

Burl had fallen in the 18th, when Hasan Mahmud threw him for 32. Towards the end of the innings, Luke Jongwe hit a late six, while Zimbabwe tried to capitalize on the recovery that Raza had led.

Litton starts fast

Litton quickly got the Bangladesh chase going when he skipped Tanaka Chivanga for two sixes and a four in the third. But he lost his opening partner Munim Shahriar cheaply for the second game in a row when Richard Ngarava threw him through the gate.

Litton added 41 for the second wicket with Anamul Haque, but got out shortly after reaching his half-century – his 56 from 33 balls including six fours and two sixes. Anamul hit two fours in his 16, but came out again shortly after being set.

the last act Afif Hossain was unbeaten on 30 from 28 balls and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 19 from 21 to bring Bangladesh to the goal. Their uninterrupted 55-run stand for the fourth wicket ensured there were no more hiccups for Bangladesh, who had lost their previous two wickets in the space of four balls.