Recent Match Report – West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2022

India 312 for 8 (Axar 64*, Iyer 63, Samson 54, Joseph 2-46, Mayers 2-48) beat West Indies 311 for 6 (Hope 115, Pooran 74, Thakur 3-54) with two wickets

Axar Patel defeated India’s second fastest ODI fifty against the West Indies, and led the way in a collective battle in a big chase as India overhauled the West Indies’ 311 in the second ODI in Port of Spain. Shai Hope’s hundred in his 100th ODI and Nicholas Pooran’s offensive 74 were in vain, as the West Indies lost the match – and with it the series – despite dominating the majority of their defence.

Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) also hit half a century, but Axar’s undefeated 64 on just 35 balls turned the tables in the last ten overs.

It took India 100 to win from 60 balls with five wickets in hand, and Axar and Hooda were in the fold. Hooda fell for 33 with 56 to get off 36, leaving Axar and Shardul Thakur to get the job done. By then, Axar had already hit three sixes. More were on the way.

The turning point came when 48 of the last five overs were needed. Though he turned down Thakur, Alzarri Joseph conceded 16 – including two above-the-waist no-balls – in the 46th, and the West Indies missed running No. 10 Avesh Khan out of the final ball. Next, Axar hit two fours and Avesh added another off Romario Shepherd. Suddenly the comparison was 19 out of 18.

Avesh would not go without collecting his share of runs, even though he had previously leaked 54 in six overs on ODI debut. He hit ten of twelve balls and asked Axar to wipe out the last eight runs in the company of Mohammed Siraj. Axar, with a scalding hot touch, got a full toss from Kyle Mayers, which he flew over the bowler’s head to top it off with two balls to go.

The chase was set up by a solid start from Shubman Gill, then a 99-run tie between Iyer and Samson. Gill made up for his partner Shikhar Dhawan’s struggle with a serene 43 from 49 balls. But when he and Suryakumar Yadav fell in the space of 11 balls, India was left 79 for 3 in the 18th.

Samson hit his first ODI fifty — his 54-by-51 hit included three fours and three sixes — and was at his best clearing the long-off line by showing the spinners, high elbows and all. Iyer, on the other hand, had had a quiet start, taking just 19 of his first 33 deliveries. That’s when he broke free to finish with 63 out of 71 balls, cutting, pulling and lifting for boundaries.

The fact that India had a whopping 312 to chase was thanks to Hope and Pooran’s fourth wicket score of 117, 74 of which were from Pooran’s bat. Hope got 115 – his third triple score in 11 ODI innings.

After taking 124 balls to get to 94, Hope swung back-to-back sixes from Yuzvendra Chahal in the 45th to reach his milestone and cap off an expensive day for Chahal, from whom he took all three of his sixes. Chahal finished 1 for 69 in nine overs.

But it wasn’t just Hope who liked Chahal; Pooran also hit three sixes – including two missed in the 39th – from him. Their partnership, narrowly short of a run-a-ball, gradually took the momentum away from India, which had struck twice in quick succession after an aggressive start by the West Indies.

Shai Hope reached a century in his 100th ODI•Associated Press

Via Hope and his opening partner Mayers, the hosts had 71 in the first ten overs – their combined all-time high in ODIs since 2020. By the time Hooda broke through, he hit a simple return catch from Mayers from the first ball of the game. tenth left, the pair had already broken ten fours and a six. Mayers led the way in that score, hitting 39 from 23 balls, while Avesh took the biggest beating.

Mayers timed and placed the ball equally well, and also knocked it around. After the West Indies lost two wickets for three runs, Pooran took over the attacking role.

On 11 of his first 26 balls, he hit the first of his six sixes when he went hard and flat in the 32nd over; three overs later he hopped down to sail Chahal back over his head. While sixes were also hit on Axar and Avesh, Hope kept the scoreboard ticking on the other side.

Hope’s innings was one of three: he started with 22 of 21 balls, then got 73 of his next 103 deliveries, and hit 20 of his next 11 balls. It all contributed to take the West Indies firmly to the 300 run. He produced impressive drives and punches – and a poke through deep third for four – to start the day with Mayers, racked up singles and walked well with Pooran, eventually going for the slogs after Pooran fell in 44th.

Cameos from Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell and Shepherd helped the cause of the West Indies. Brooks got going just as Mayers fell, scoring 35 out of 36; Powell and Shepherd provided the finishing touches.

But in the end the day belonged to Axar and Co, despite the exploits of Pooran and Hope, especially the latter, who reached both his fifty and a hundred with a six, in the manner of Virender Sehwag, even though he played a more anchor-like role.