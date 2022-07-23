Recent Match Report – Vipers vs Sunrisers 2022

southern vipers Beat 233 for 9 (Scholfield 74, Hill 55, Coppack 4-48) sunrises 222 for 8 (Griffith 65) with 11 runs

Charlie Dean returned from England duty to claim three wickets when two-time winner Southern Vipers went professionally unbeaten in this year’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Offspinner Dean was the leading wicket taker in the recent ODI series against South Africa and brought that form to the Ageas Bowl with a tight 3 for 31 in 10 overs.

Georgia Elwiss also took 2 for 50 as Vipers morphed pythons to strangle the scoreless Sunrisers to an 11 point defeat, despite Cordelia Griffith maintaining her form with 65.

Previously, Kate Coppack claimed 4 for 48, after an opening spell of seven over 4 for 37, to leave Vipers 38 for 5 within nine overs, but Paige Scholfield and Chloe Hill’s first half-century at this level resuscitated the hosts to a defensible 233.

Vipers have run into trouble a few times this season. They were 35 for 3 and 74 for 4, against South East Stars before scoring 306, and against Thunder they lost three wickets for two runs, albeit after an opening score of 153 runs.

So when Coppack had topped out with a relentlessly accurate 4 for 37 to leave Vipers 38 for 5, having chosen to bat first, there wouldn’t have been the catastrophic concerns that other teams would have had.

Mady Villiers struck first when she had Georgia Adams lbw trying to work the ball in the leg. Then Coppack, raised in Cheshire and with international wickets for Peru, came into action.

The fast bowler had just four wickets in her first eight Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy appearances, but had Dean leg-before in her third for bowling former international Georgia Elwiss through the gate.

Scholfield may have thrown the hat-trickball to the point, but Ella McCaughan shot to midwicket and Emily Windsor flashed a drive to slip out to give Coppack her third and fourth.

Kate Coppack in her delivery process•Getty Images

The inevitable recovery came in the form of a 105-run tie between Scholfield and Hill. The first took a snappy attack route out of the collapse by pounding the short boundary with flicks and cuts.

There were moments of style, most notably a glorious cover drive in the beginning and a slog sweep from Grace Scrivens. A sweep six of a full toss was also recorded en route to a 42-ball fifty.

Hill, on loan from Central Sparks, was less stylish, but her tenacity complemented Scholfield. Her own half-century came in a staid 103 deliveries, with five straight or drawn boundaries in her 55.

After Scholfield came out deep midwicket for 74, Tara Norris joined Hill for a score of 51 points. The USA international was exhausted as she tried to get Hill to her milestone, with Hill and Lauren Bell being fired before the 50 overs were over.

Sunrisers steadfastly refused to take any chances in the chase and so the modest pace stayed away from them – as proven with just 28 runs in the first 10 overs.

Griffith, on back 74 against Western Storm, was unbeatable in the 74 balls it took to reach back-to-back fifties. Naomi Dattani’s 34 contained only a few limits, but copious nudges, with 74 added with Griffith. Dean had previously bowled Scrivens on her second pitch and would now bowl both Dattani and Villiers.

After hitting five limits in her first 56 balls, Griffith failed to hit another in her further 53 deliveries to highlight the problems Sunrisers had with timing the softer balls on a slow wicket. She was before Adams, before Elwiss cast Mia Rogers.

Jo Gardner hit 43 out of 45 in a 56 tie with Jess Olorenshaw to give Sunrisers a glimpse of reclaiming the win. But Bell threw Olorenshaw in the penultimate over and Adams comfortably defended 17 from the last over.