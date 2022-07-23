Recent Match Report – Thunder vs Sparks 2022

Thunder 236 for 9 (Lamb 68, Arlott 4-36) beat Central sparks 191 (born free 72) with 28 runs (DLS)

The first Day/Night Women’s List A game at Emirates Old Trafford went like Thunder, after the hosts defeated Central Sparks by 28 runs at DLS in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

It was Thunder’s first win in the league this season with Emma Lamb’s 68 pick of several good contributions with the bat before the England international struck with three late wickets to halt Sparks’ progress in the run chase.

Abi Freeborn scored the highest score in the game with a run-a-ball 72, but Sparks’ number 3 didn’t get the support needed to get the visitors across the line as the Thunder battled their way to victory and their visitors looked out for 191.

The win takes Thunder off the bottom of the table, tied by four points with Sparks and Lightning, but with all three teams 10 points behind the third-seeded South East Stars.

Opening Sparks pair Eve Jones and Davina Perrin got off to a steady start chasing their 237 goal, 34 runs out of 10-over power play, but in an explosive 12th over Jones, Deandra Dottin pulled for the first six of the match before losing her lost stomp two balls later when the Thunder delivered an early hit.

Perrin and Freeborn countered with a 67-run partnership to put the visitors on either side of another rain stoppage, losing five overs in the innings, leaving Sparks with a revised goal of 220 from 43 overs.

Two wickets in three balls by left-arm spinner Hannah Jones brought Thunder back into the fray at 111 for three in the 28th over. Ellie Threlkeld had Perrin stumped for 46 while Ami Campbell was caught brilliantly by Laura Marshall on short extra cover.

Freeborn and Emily Arlott ran well to reduce the target to 83 required from the last 10 overs, but Freeborn continued to lose partners with Lamb’s off spin that quickly followed up Arlott, Thea Brooks and Ria Fackrell with a decisive seven-over spell of 3 for 26 from the end of James Anderson.

Though Freeborn hit a 59-ball fifty, she died to Alex Hartley for 72 at the start of the 40th over and Kate Cross finished the proceedings with two wickets from consecutive balls.

After a delayed start with four overs lost to rain, Sparks placed Thunder on a pitch and gave the bowlers some help on a damp and cloudy afternoon.

Emily Arlott took four wickets•Laura Malkin/Laura Malkin

Arlott and Grace Potts took full advantage of the conditions by bowling a tight line and length to penetrate early and limit Thunder to 28 for 2 from the first 10-over power play.

Arlott took a sensational one-handed catch in her first to get Georgie Boyce to catch and cast for a duck, while Potts, who had been cut by Dottin for the first four of the match, caught the Thunder overseas all-rounder lbw for eight loved.

It was Lamb – in such good form this summer – who led Thunder’s good recovery, well supported by Laura Marshall in a 90-run 82-ball partnership as conditions eased.

Lamb made the most of being dropped at 30 to sailor Liz Russell’s point and reached 50 in all formats from 52 balls for the ninth time this season, while Marshall played with increasing confidence and made 41 before catching a return. to spinner Georgia Davis.

Captain Threlkeld helped maintain momentum with 40 from 49 balls teamed up with Lamb before England opener missed a reverse sweep off leg pinner Hannah Baker to leave for an excellent 68 with Thunder 154 for 4 after 30 overs.

Threlkeld and Cross continued the Thunder attack by adding 65 runs for the sixth wicket over 11 overs before both left in the chase for late runs; Cross lunges at Campbell with a deep midwicket from Potts for 38 and Threlkeld bowled for 46 through the excellent Arlott who finished four for 36 of her 10 overs.

And Thunder’s 236 for 9 of their 48 overs, and the later revised target, proved to be enough.