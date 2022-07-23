Recent Match Report – SE Stars vs Storm 2022

South East Stars 283 for 8 (Brewer 61, Southby 54, Davidson-Richards 50, Skelton 5-54) western storm 247 (Luff 95, Davidson-Richards 4-33) with 36 runs

Alice Davidson-Richards produced a brilliant all round performance to inspire South East Stars to a 36 run win over Western Storm in an entertaining encounter with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Cheltenham.

Davidson-Richards made 50 with the bat, then weighed in at 4 for 33 with the ball to allow Stars to continue their pursuit of league-leaders Southern Vipers and Northern Diamonds.

Chloe Brewer scored the highest with 61 and Rhianna Southby hit 54 as Stars posted a formidable 283-8 after winning the toss, while offspinner Chloe Skelton took the competition-best figures of 5 for 54 to keep Storm in the hunt.

Sophie Luff and Alex Griffiths put up quite a punch in the chase, scoring 95 and 48 respectively to set up a score of 102 for the second wicket, but Davidson-Richards took the main wickets and Alexa Stonehouse returned figures of 3 for 27, as Storm was rejected for 247 in 48 overs, Stars had the nerve to finish the game with something left.

Stars chose to bat and, thanks to Brewer’s initiative, started their innings in the T20 mode. By playing on the forefoot, Brewer managed to knock Storm’s tough Lauren Filer, the new ball, off her height and immediately put pressure on the home side.

Sophie Luff led from the front•Getty Images

Danielle Gibson left Kirstie White 11 left on a slip in the fifth, but Brewer was already out of the trap and in full flight, having quickly figured out how to use the College Ground slope to her advantage. Cutting and riding with impunity, the 20-year-old opener raced to a 36-ball 50 as Stars took full advantage of field constraints to post 70 out of 10 overs. Brewer had put on an aggressive tone to raise 61 from 53 balls and collect nine fours, but she hit her arm one too many times, missed the timing of a ride from Skelton and flew a catch halfway through, where Gibson made a tricky catch. took her shoulder.

Storm breathed a sigh of relief and tried to restore order by deploying spin at both ends, with Skelton and Sophia Smale at least managing to control the gait speed where the seam had failed. Encouraged by her previous success, Skelton pushed on, causing Kira Chathli to ride extensively and go half way to Fi Morris for 14.

But Davidson-Richards already showed impeccable timing and hit the ball cleanly and her alliance with Phoebe Franklin, who took on the role of headrest in a progressive 56 in 11 overs for the fourth wicket, saw Stars reach the halfway mark on 144-3 to gain the upper hand.

Morris was one of four spinners to send down 32 overs between them for Storm, Morris removed Franklin in the 28th over, the Kent righthander missed a drive and offered a catch to the ubiquitous Skelton halfway through, with a handy 29 from 37 balls. Davidson-Richards went to 50 through 64 balls, with five limits, and wanted a long bat when she inexplicably attempted a reverse sweep against Claire NIcholas and was held on the back end.

Katie George kept things tight for seven overs from the Chapel End, but Stars again broke loose from any attempt to entice them, Southby and Lauren Smith wrestled the initiative back in an exciting 57-in-44-ball score for the sixth wicket. Southby showed excellent placement in scoring on a run a ball and she and Australian Smith ran frantically between the wickets to put intense pressure on the fielding side.

Southby raised 50 in a big way, lifting a throw from Gibson over the square leg line to register the only six of the innings. She had harvested 54 from 52 balls and collected 5 fours and a six as she beat the returning Skelton halfway with the score at 247. Skelton took on Smith and Alexa Stonehouse in quick succession, taking three wickets in five balls to take her register first five-wicket-haul in the competition, but the damage was already done.

Hampered by Stonehouse, who sent down five overs for nine runs and cleared Nat Wraith for four, Storm fought to 48-1 at the end of the 10-over power play. Luff and Griffiths set up their stall to bat long, improved their partnership of 50 from 65 balls, found modest gear to raise a three-digit stand from another 57 deliveries, and demonstrated impressive footwork to counter the threat of Danielle Gregory’s legpin. to face.

Luff reached 50 from 66 balls and Griffiths, who had hewn 48 from 79 deliveries, looked like a good bet to match her when she threw a drive overboard and was caught on the wicket of Davidson-Richards bowling in the 27th over with 123 on the plate.

The required speed was already more than seven per over when new batter Fran Wilson Davidson-Richards hit straight to midwicket and took off for 15, and Franklin made Storm’s job even harder by removing George for 16 in the 38th over. Morris was thrown over by Eva Gray in the next, after which Storm was 183 for 5 and needed inspiration.

Storm chased 86 to win the last 10 overs and was dealt another blow when the returning Stonehouse threw Gibson for 9, while Smale was assigned lbw to Ryana Macdonald-Gay when Stars turned the screw.

Lauren Filer chose to be careful and scored better than a run of a ball to pressure the visitors, but Luff’s gallant chase for victory ended when she was bowled by Stonehouse after making 95 from 119 balls, with 11 to celebrate. And with the captain went Storm’s last chance.