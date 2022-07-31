Recent Match Report – Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI 2022

New Zealand 307 for 3 (Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*, Allen 50 Leask 2-46) Scotland 306 (Leask 85, Cross 53, Bracewell 3-43, Duffy 3-52) with 7 wickets

The last time Mark Chapman scored an ODI century was 2,449 days ago. It came on his Hong Kong debut, having just completed both his exams and a 20-hour flight.

A second came in the late Sunday sun of Edinburgh. Chapman’s century was his first in New Zealand colours, alongside the 83 he made in Friday’s T20I. It was an attractive, brutal knock, and when he reached the milestone of his 74th ball to point for a single, the helmet came off and the bat soared through the air. Two balls later, a seven-wicket victory was sealed in the one-off ODI against Scotland.

“I was able to score a few a few days ago and I was happy to be able to contribute again today,” he said after the game. “When Daryl (Mitchell) and I got together, we had a lot of work to do. We talked about going deep, partnering and having wickets in hand.

“Daryl encouraged me to go for it, and I just put my head down and tried to connect. I’m excited. Fortunately, today it worked.”

The problem, at least for the opposition, is that New Zealand is so hard to beat. Even if you think you have them, they fight back. Chapman’s unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell was worth 175 runs. The pair negotiated a potentially tricky situation with ease.

Chapman gave a special glow to Hamza Tahir, who was straightforward. Three sixes in an over to the conclusion got him through the 1970s. He was dropped by Michael Leask in between.

Mitchell’s knock, on the other hand, contained some of the luck. Luck that largely eluded the Scots. But he has a golden European tour and there were plenty of quality touches. It marked a tenth consecutive ODI win for the Black Caps. And this, remember, is a lineup without Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham.

However, the victory did not come without shaky moments. Scotland will get a lot out of the game, if not the win. Dreich is a popular Scottish adjective meaning gray and gloomy. It was suitable for the early morning weather. And when Scotland dropped to 107 for 5 after opting to bat first in this one-off game, things looked set for their day.

But then Leas came out. By mid-afternoon the sun was shining, Leask had won a quick 85 – his highest score in this format – and his quick dismissal of Martin Guptill and Dane Cleaver had New Zealand up against him. At least, it seemed game on for a while.

Michael Leask scored a quick 85 from just 55 balls•SNS Group/Getty Images

“It’s been a week of missed opportunities,” said Scotland head coach Shane Burger. “We lost the big moments in the game, but eventually they come your way if you play more cricket. That one big partnership was the difference in the game.

“I can’t fault the effort; the guys rushed in and gave their best. Our skill levels need to keep improving. They’re still building blocks, but to see the resilience and the character shine is over 1,000 words.”

Scotland had had a lively start with Kyle Coetzer racing from just 12 balls to 20. But a wrong swipe from Jacob Duffy caused his downfall. Then came the pressure from New Zealand. Michael Bracewell pulled out ten uninterrupted overs. Six overs between him and Blair Tickner cost just 11 runs, with Michael Jones falling for Bracewell and Calum MacLeod for the latter. Bracewell then removed both Richie Berrington and Chris Greaves to rock Scotland.

Then came the backlash. Finally some home beat that reflected the aggression of the in-house DJ’s excessive use of musical interludes. Matthew Cross was the first to reach 50 with an emphatic pull-off from Lockie Ferguson bustling on a neighboring road.

But Leask’s knock was the highlight. Pure aggression. Bracewell was immediately clubbed to death, before Ferguson – from around the wicket – fell short and was knocked away. A later flat bat on the ground made Duffy sprint. ‘You can’t get hold of that big boy’, was the cry from the catering tents. It was perfect. Leask then lifted Duffy over a deep square and long before he fell 15 less than a century. Later, Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif brought cameos Scotland to 306.

The hosts needed luck early on but didn’t get it. Chris Sole was almost celebrating an immediate wicket, while Finn Allen was just out of reach for Cross. Shariff then pounded into Guptill’s pads, the ball hitting the stumps, but the braces remained intact.

Allen fell for exactly 50, Guptill 47 and Cleaver shortly after. But Chapman and Mitchell held their ground before they hit the gas. Chapman cursed Tahir for a few maximums, Mitchell took ten from a Sharif, and between them they found 14 from Watts. Suddenly a run-a-ball was needed. In the end there were 25 balls left.

The long-term value of these games for Scotland, when played in such isolation, is difficult to measure. This was their first ODI against a full-fledged nation since visiting Sri Lanka in 2019. There is currently nothing on the competition list. With the schedule full, it’s hard to see where extra games are coming from. In that case it’s ‘survive’ rather than ‘prosper’.