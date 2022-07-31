Recent Match Report – Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI 2022
New Zealand 307 for 3 (Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*, Allen 50 Leask 2-46) Scotland 306 (Leask 85, Cross 53, Bracewell 3-43, Duffy 3-52) with 7 wickets
“I was able to score a few a few days ago and I was happy to be able to contribute again today,” he said after the game. “When Daryl (Mitchell) and I got together, we had a lot of work to do. We talked about going deep, partnering and having wickets in hand.
“Daryl encouraged me to go for it, and I just put my head down and tried to connect. I’m excited. Fortunately, today it worked.”
However, the victory did not come without shaky moments. Scotland will get a lot out of the game, if not the win. Dreich is a popular Scottish adjective meaning gray and gloomy. It was suitable for the early morning weather. And when Scotland dropped to 107 for 5 after opting to bat first in this one-off game, things looked set for their day.
“I can’t fault the effort; the guys rushed in and gave their best. Our skill levels need to keep improving. They’re still building blocks, but to see the resilience and the character shine is over 1,000 words.”
Then came the backlash. Finally some home beat that reflected the aggression of the in-house DJ’s excessive use of musical interludes. Matthew Cross was the first to reach 50 with an emphatic pull-off from Lockie Ferguson bustling on a neighboring road.
But Leask’s knock was the highlight. Pure aggression. Bracewell was immediately clubbed to death, before Ferguson – from around the wicket – fell short and was knocked away. A later flat bat on the ground made Duffy sprint. ‘You can’t get hold of that big boy’, was the cry from the catering tents. It was perfect. Leask then lifted Duffy over a deep square and long before he fell 15 less than a century. Later, Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif brought cameos Scotland to 306.
The hosts needed luck early on but didn’t get it. Chris Sole was almost celebrating an immediate wicket, while Finn Allen was just out of reach for Cross. Shariff then pounded into Guptill’s pads, the ball hitting the stumps, but the braces remained intact.
Allen fell for exactly 50, Guptill 47 and Cleaver shortly after. But Chapman and Mitchell held their ground before they hit the gas. Chapman cursed Tahir for a few maximums, Mitchell took ten from a Sharif, and between them they found 14 from Watts. Suddenly a run-a-ball was needed. In the end there were 25 balls left.
The long-term value of these games for Scotland, when played in such isolation, is difficult to measure. This was their first ODI against a full-fledged nation since visiting Sri Lanka in 2019. There is currently nothing on the competition list. With the schedule full, it’s hard to see where extra games are coming from. In that case it’s ‘survive’ rather than ‘prosper’.