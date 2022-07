Recent Match Report – SA Women vs ENG Women 2nd T20I 2022

Toss: England chose to Scale vs South Africa

A week after she was named to the Commonwealth Games squad, 17-year-old Alice Capsey has handed her first international cap as England look to close out the T20I series against South Africa. They will have to do without captain Heather Knight, who suffered a hip injury in the last game and has decided to sit out this game.

The seriousness of the problem is not yet known with the report from the English camp that Knight is “under assessment and treatment”. Nat Sciver was named captain in Knight’s absence.

England made another change to their XI, leaving Issy Wong out for Freya Davies, who Sciver hoped could make an impact early on. She chose to bowl first so that her attack could make the most of the conditions.

South African Sune Luus also wanted to hunt, but will have to hope that her batters can put on a better show than Thursday. South Africa stayed at 111 for 9 in their 20 overs, with only two batters reaching double figures.

They have named an unchanged team with no update on whether Marizanne Kapp will return for the Commonwealth Games after returning home to be with her family after her brother-in-law was involved in an accident. A team update is expected early next week via the South Africa Olympic Committee.

England: 1 Sophia Dunkley, 2 Danni Wyatt, 3 Nat Sciver (capt), 4 Amy Jones (wk), 5 Maia Bouchier, 6 Alice Capsey, 7 Bryony Smith, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Katherine Brunt, 10 Freya Davies, 11 Sarah Glenn