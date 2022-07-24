Recent Match Report – PAK Women vs AUS Women 5th Match 2022
Australia 0 for 28 (Healy 12*, Mooney 11*) vs Pakistan 94 for 8 (Bismah 32*, Jonassen 4-17) – No result
The game was initially postponed due to wet weather. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat and got off to a good start, reaching 21 without a loss in the 5th left before Ash Gardner struck. Iram Javed was cleaned as she tried to give space to cut the stump. It led to a collapse where Pakistan lost 4 for 21 in 30 balls.
But a horror mix-up ended the partnership with 27 balls left in the innings. Bismah worked a ball through the square leg and the pair pushed to two to watch Megan Schutt rush in from the deep end. But Schutt ran over the ball, causing the batters to run for a while to realize that the ball was too tight. Schutt ran back, gathered and fired, leaving Aliya Riaz behind.
“I was a bit disappointed in the first game,” Jonassen said. “Even though I took a few wickets I felt like I was bowling pretty normal. I was feeling a little rusty and struggling to find some rhythm. But today was a different story. I definitely felt like I was back in bowling really good areas and executing the plans I wanted and yes, to get away with a few wickets at the end is obviously a lot of fun. It’s good for the confidence leading up to the Comm Games.”
Pakistan’s bowling innings got off to a disastrous start when Mooney was handed a short penalty after Diana Baig’s no-ball. Mooney and Alyssa Healy hardly took a chance as they reached just two limits before the rain came to end proceedings and cost Australia some precious time in the middle of their final Commonwealth Games game.
“It was of course disappointing not to get a result today with the rain,” said Jonassen. “I think as a bowling group we’re pretty happy with the effort we’ve put in in the previous games, we wanted to sharpen our areas and control our lengths. And I thought we did that today. It was a really good last single. too bad the batters couldn’t get their time-out in the middle today.”