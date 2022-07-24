Recent Match Report – PAK Women vs AUS Women 5th Match 2022

Australia 0 for 28 (Healy 12*, Mooney 11*) vs Pakistan 94 for 8 (Bismah 32*, Jonassen 4-17) – No result

Rain left Australia four balls short for a resounding win over Pakistan in their final T20I for the Commonwealth Games, after Jess Jonassen won 4 for 17 in Bready.

Pakistan limped to 94 for 8 of their 20 overs with captain Bismah Maroof holding the innings together with 32 not out. Australian openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy came to 28 without a loss but the rain fell with just four balls left in the 5th and never gave up leaving the game four balls short for a minimum of five overs for each side . If the four balls had been bowled, Australia would have won easily using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The game was initially postponed due to wet weather. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat and got off to a good start, reaching 21 without a loss in the 5th left before Ash Gardner struck. Iram Javed was cleaned as she tried to give space to cut the stump. It led to a collapse where Pakistan lost 4 for 21 in 30 balls.

Omaima Sohail holed out of the last ball of the power play and dragged Jonassen straight into the deep midwicket. Nicola Carey came in with two wickets as Pakistan fell to 42 for 4 before Bismah and Aliya Riaz held out briefly with a near run-a-ball 30-run tie.

But a horror mix-up ended the partnership with 27 balls left in the innings. Bismah worked a ball through the square leg and the pair pushed to two to watch Megan Schutt rush in from the deep end. But Schutt ran over the ball, causing the batters to run for a while to realize that the ball was too tight. Schutt ran back, gathered and fired, leaving Aliya Riaz behind.

Jonassen took three wickets in the final and gave up only three hits. Jonassen was delighted to take four wickets in her second game back after missing the first two games due to Covid.

“I was a bit disappointed in the first game,” Jonassen said. “Even though I took a few wickets I felt like I was bowling pretty normal. I was feeling a little rusty and struggling to find some rhythm. But today was a different story. I definitely felt like I was back in bowling really good areas and executing the plans I wanted and yes, to get away with a few wickets at the end is obviously a lot of fun. It’s good for the confidence leading up to the Comm Games.”

Pakistan’s bowling innings got off to a disastrous start when Mooney was handed a short penalty after Diana Baig’s no-ball. Mooney and Alyssa Healy hardly took a chance as they reached just two limits before the rain came to end proceedings and cost Australia some precious time in the middle of their final Commonwealth Games game.