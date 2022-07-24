Recent Match Report – Lightning vs Diamonds 2022

Northern Diamonds 200 for 9 (Winfield-Hill 61) beat Lightning 199 (Beaumont 70) by one wicket

England star Tammy Beaumont’s 70 was to no avail as the Northern Diamonds completed a thrilling 200 chase with one wicket with two balls left against Lightning in Durham to close out the knockouts of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Since being dropped from England’s Commonwealth Games squad last Saturday, opener Beaumont has posted 119, 74 and this 70 of 105 balls in matches for England, England A and Lightning.

But she was one of nine wickets to fall for 79 runs as her region fell from 120 for 1 to 199 at the Seat Unique Riverside, giving Diamonds the chance for a fourth straight win to put pressure on the pre-game leaders and defending champions. keep Southern vipers.

It was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up, despite a significant alarm with 184 for 8 and then 197 for 9. Jenny Gunn didn’t finish with 41 at 77, while Katie Levick snatched the win through the covers of Marie Kelly’s offspin.

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Beaumont’s former England opening partner, fell for 61 after the chase got off to a good start. But like the Lightning innings, Diamonds struggled against spin on a slow pitch. Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves and Lucy Higham (3 for 50) shared seven wickets.

Previously, New Zealand offie Leigh Kasperek impressed with 3 for 39 from 10 overs for the hosts – all Lightning wickets fell to turn as they lost their third game in four.

In the final game before the nearly seven-week hiatus for the Commonwealth Games and the Hundred, the Loughborough side lost four wickets for one run in nine balls after opting to bat.

They fell from 153 for 2 in the 35th to 154 for 6 in the 37th on a slow pitch used for Tuesday’s ODI for men between England and South Africa. Kelly’s run-a-ball 37 included a six-over long-off, and she led a 69-run opening partnership in 14 overs with Beaumont.

After falling to a brilliant dive catch by Gunn van Levick – the legpinner’s 150th Women’s List A wicket in her 101st match – a 51-run tie followed between Beaumont and Sarah Bryce. However, the signs of a home fight were there.

The Diamonds spinners slowed down, raced through their overs and also put pressure on some neat fielding and clever field placements from captain Hollie Armitage.

And it worked out a treat as wickets started falling. The sisters Bryce, Sarah and then Kathryn, both offered simple catches of Armitage’s leg spider. The latter was the first of the aforementioned four-wicket mid-order slump – the most important period of the match.

Kasperek locked Beaumont lbw in that collapse. That was the first of two wickets in the 36th over, Bethan Ellis was also stuck up front (154 for 6).

Left arm Linsey Smith, who claimed two wickets to match Armitage and Levick, threw one over in just 99 seconds. Veteran sailor Gunn threw another in two minutes and nine seconds. Higham then netted a goal of 200 with an entertaining 27.

Diamonds encountered similar problems in their pursuit, despite a second-wicket 70 partnership between Winfield-Hill and Armitage. Smith had gotten stuck lbw by Grace Ballinger’s left arm swing in the second over before the veteran pair settled things, Armitage contributed 20.

Winfield-Hill lifted Gordon’s left arm spin for an eye-catching six over long-on en route to a 57-ball 50. But by the time she reached that, Diamonds was 94 for 3 in the 19th after losing to Armitage and Sterre Kalis to Gordon, played on and lbw respectively.

Fledgling all-rounder Phoebe Turner hit a return catch to legpinner Groves, and when Winfield-Hill dragged Higham’s offspin into the deep midwicket, Lightning again believed with 131 for 5 in the 27th over.

England A wicketkeeper bat Bess Heath slashed Groves back shortly afterwards, further cementing Lightning’s case. Langston and Kasperek followed when the match was needed 16 in eight overs with two wickets remaining.