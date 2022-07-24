Recent Match Report – Leics vs Glamorgan 39th Match 2022

glamorgan 563 for 5 (Northeast 308*) course Leicestershire 584 (Mulder 156, Mike 91, Hill 81, Kimber 68, Walker 64, Swindells 52, Salter 4-158) with 21 runs

Considered by many to be one of the best English players to have never tasted international cricket, Sam Northeast recorded the first double century of his career and turned it into just the second triple hundred in Glamorgan history when his side reached day three of their career. LV closed. = Insurance County Championship match at 563 for 5 in response to Leicestershire’s 584.

The 32-year-old surpassed his previous best of 191 for Kent against Derbyshire in 2016, finishing at 308 not out – just one less than Steve James’s 309 not out against Sussex at Colwyn Bay in 2000 as the highest first-class score by a Glamorgan player.

He shared a 306-run partnership for the third wicket with Colin Ingram, who made 139, comfortably beating the Glamorgan record against Leicestershire of 242 set by Steve James and Matthew Maynard in 1995, and another of 229 – unbroken so far – for sixth with Chris Cooke (71).

Northeast could have been out at 96 – missed on slip – as Cooke was dropped twice while Leicestershire, for whom Chris Wright took three for 74, missed a number of chances to get a match now likely to end in a draw ends.

“There were times when they bowled really well and you had to drive that,” Northeast said. “I gave a shot at 96 but managed to survive that and struggled a bit. After that I started to feel it was a situation where I could make it to 200 but 300 was never in my wildest imagination and a dream came in lots of ways.

“We were in a situation where we had to take time out of the game to keep hitting and get past the next target, so that was my main priority, but yes, the double hundred was something that needed to be ticked off in my career. I’ve already made a few big hundreds without getting a double so there was a bit of relief coming across the line once we avoided the sequel we were able to express ourselves and have a bit of fun at the end and the runs kept flowing.

“It’s been a strange year in 2021 after I decided to leave Hampshire and then go on loan to two different counties, but I feel like I’ve found a real home at Glamorgan and I couldn’t be happier.”

Northeast and Ingram completed their centuries in a morning session where both could have been out without hitting three numbers, each of which, in turn, was missed by the normally reliable Colin Ackermann in the briefs.

Ingram, at 77, hit a ball from Ackermann’s compatriot, Wiaan Mulder, that went between his legs on the second slip, while Northeast should have gone to the ball that saw him go to 100 with his 16th mark, an edge that ran past Ackermann’s right shoulder. flashed as the only slip at spinner Callum Parkinson. At every opportunity, Ackermann remained in the air.

Ingram completed his century after 75 deliveries when he drove Ben Mike square off the wicket for his 14th mark. Glamorgan were 242 for 2 at lunch time.

Spinners Parkinson and Ackermann bowled for nearly an hour at a time early in the afternoon without forcing anything, but when Mulder returned at the end of the pavilion, it started happening.

Ingram almost played through to his South African at 138 and took just one more run before Mulder found just enough movement to set a lead, Harry Swindells ducked low to the left to make a good catch. The wicket broke the partnership at seven short of Glamorgan’s third wicket record against any opponent.

The new ball was available in the next over, which Leicestershire immediately took despite Mulder’s success with the old one. The decision was confirmed when a testing five-over spell from Wright was rewarded with wickets from consecutive balls as Kiran Carlson was thrown from an inside rim, riding, before Billy Root slid into the second slip where Ackermann – no doubt to his own relief – took the catch.

After taking three wickets for 29 in 10 overs with Glamorgan still running 101 from avoiding the follow-on, Leicestershire sensed an opportunity but the session ended in more frustration for Mulder when Swindells dropped Cooke to three – a much easier chance than the one he’d held earlier – which would have sent Glamorgan to tea at 341 for 6 o’clock.

Cooke escaped for the second time shortly after tea, dropped by Louis Kimber on the second slip at 15, again from the suffering Mulder. After taking advantage of Glamorgan’s laxity on the pitch, Leicestershire seemed oddly determined to repay their opponents in kind.

Glamorgan was only too happy to accept their generosity, the next pass of the game saw them match Leicestershire with five batting bonus points shortly before Northeast hit the 200 mark with his 22nd mark as he cleverly drove Parkinson off the ground.

The sequel was avoided as the total passed 435 during the same period when the Northeast-Cooke partnership went to three digits.