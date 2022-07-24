Recent Match Report – Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022
New Zealand Beat 180 for 4 (Phillips 56*, Mitchell 48*, Little 2-33) Ireland 174 for 6 (Stirling 40, Adair 37*, Sodhi 2-27) with six wickets
Their uninterrupted partnership of 58 in just 23 balls gave Ireland the momentum at halftime, but despite an early stranglehold with the ball, they ended up losing their sixth white ball game against New Zealand in the home summer of 2022, losing both the ODI and the the T20I series 3-0.
Phillips and Mitchell’s Partnership
At 65 for 3, New Zealand found themselves in an awkward position. No team in Belfast’s 23-T20I history had ever successfully chased 140 or more, and with three early wickets gone, it looked like Ireland would finally win against the visitors.
Finn Allen was the first to go for 14, out to a Craig Young yorker in the second over. Dane Cleaver soon followed him for 5 when his pull-off Josh Little failed to clear the outfielder in the deep end. And Martin Guptill – who offered the full face of the bat to play some glorious loft shots on the ground – was out on a 19-ball 25 while trying to sweep George Dockrell and only one of the top rim to short. fine bone managed.
At that stage, New Zealand needed a recovery track, and Phillips and Mitchell provided that by playing with the dimensions of the pitch. They hit just two limits from overs 8 to 13, playing risk-free cricket to bring the comparison down to 70 in seven overs.
Then they feasted on Campher on the 15th, going for 20, with ten runs off two balls from Mitchell’s bat and a six from Phillips.
That eased the pressure on New Zealand, lowering the speed requirement to 8.60 with five overs to go, and Mitchell hit two more fours to go to 48. But he fell to a bouncer from Little in the 17th over and left after an innings to come. with a pass rate of 150.
Adair, Campher fight for Ireland
The extra bounce on a new pitch in Belfast worried Irish captain Andy Balbirnie, who struggled to score 10 balls from 16. Blair Tickner, who replaced Lockie Ferguson for the last T20I, sent him over in fifth.
It was Ish Sodhi who started it all, with Stirling shoving a long ball to the wicketkeeper with extra bounce. Four balls later, Tucker’s attempted leg-side slog from Tickner took the lead over the third man. At 79 for 1, Ireland lost their next five wickets for just 37 runs, and at 116 for 6 in 16.3 overs, it looked like a promising innings had died down.
But Adair – fresh off a 22-ball 27 in the second T20I – and Campher had other plans. Campher ruined Tickner’s numbers with 6, 4, 4 in the 18th left. And then Adair tore in Neesham’s 19th, taking 16 runs from the first three balls and hitting another six and four in Jacob Duffy’s 20th.
Their partnership of 58 with a run rate of 16.57 meant the Irish bowlers had something important to bowl to. However, the hosts were eventually undone by Phillips and Mitchell.
Sreshth Shah is a sub editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx