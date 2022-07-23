Recent Match Report – India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022

India 308 for 7 (Dhawan 97, Gill 64, Iyer 54, Motion 2-54, Joseph 2-61) West Indies 305 for 6 (Mayers 75, King 54, Thakur 2-54, Siraj 2-56) with three runs

History was up for grabs in the West Indies. A record 309 was in sight – highest successful ODI chase at Queen’s Park Oval was 272 . The platform was set with a quick 117-run second wicket partnership. Two set batters were in the middle and they needed 120 from the last 15 overs with seven wickets in the loft. Gettable in the T20 era, right?

Mohammed Siraj first grabbed Nicholas Pooran to end his 51-run partnership with Brandon King before Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of Rovman Powell. But two quick fifty-run partnerships – first between King and Akeal Hosein, then between Hosein and Romario Shepherd – raised hopes for the West Indies. Chahal, however, had King hollow out to take cover before Siraj and Prasidh Krishna defended 38 of the last three overs – enduring Hosein and Shepherd’s final attack – to help India start the first of three ODIs in Port of Spain with a three-run win on Friday.

This was after the 1950’s Shikhar Dhawan, his opening partner Shubman Gill and No. 3 Shreyas Iyer helped India to 308. They were on course for a score of around 350, thanks to the 119-run opening score, but the West Indies struggled back by varying their length and pace to limit India.

After taking just 83 for 5 in the last 15 overs of their innings, the Indian bowlers walked out to defend their total with a mentality of changing their height, which is how Siraj Shai Hope got out of the way. Siraj pulled him forward with four tossed deliveries before bouncing him off with a bumper that caused Hope to drive a catch into the deep third.

After that, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks decided to take on the business. They managed to put in at least one four in each of the next five overs at 52 for 1 after ten overs. Mayers was particularly aggressive, spawning his first ODI half-century with just 42 balls. His march was slowed only by the spinners attacking and he broke the deadlock by dancing down to hit Yuzvendra Chahal a six straight across the screen.

With Brooks gracefully taking over Shardul Thakur on the other side – two straight fours to welcome him to the attack and a six to kick off his second spell – the West Indies looked in good spirits. But Thakur retired both batters in back-to-back overs. First, at 46, Brooks pulled a short ball straight down the throat of a deep back square leg before Mayers bit a near-yorker at the wicketkeeper.

Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 36th ODI half-century•AFP/Getty Images

Pooran joined King, adding 51 to just 56 balls to keep them on track. The duo managed to find it through the gaps before Pooran hit a pair of sixes from Prasidh as King Axar hit Patel over long distance.

Siraj then came back to mistime Pooran one to half before Chahal Rovman caught Powell skidding to threaten a slide. But King, Hosein and Shepherd made sure viewers left with fewer nails and a higher heart rate.

In the morning, as overcast conditions gave way to bright sunshine, the Indian openers enjoyed an ill-disciplined new ball bowling from the hosts. Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales gave away a whopping six limits in the first six overs, even though they threw a combined 24 dot balls. By the end of the first ten over power play, India had raced to 73 without a loss, with Dhawan and Gill hitting 11 fours and two sixes, while also holding 38 points.

Gill – chosen for Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad – looked particularly fluid in his stroke play, driving and flicking at will. He came off goal with a perfectly timed cover drive from Seales before executing a perfect rear foot punch in Joseph’s next over. Cashing in on every width offered by the Sailors, he welcomed left arm spinner Gudakesh Motion with a well-timed six over mid-on, getting his first ODI fifty from just 36 balls.

Dhawan, who had returns of 31*, 9 and 1 in the recent ODI series against England, was happy to leave deliveries out to get his eye in before freeing up his arms to set boundaries and make up for points . Though he played second fiddle to Gill, Dhawan made sure the good start wasn’t lost and brought in his 36th-fifty in the format.

Just when it looked like the West Indies would struggle to get a breakthrough, Gill squandered a chance to get to triple digits. He stopped a Joseph delivery toward midwicket and went for a jog, only to be driven off by a direct hit from an alert Pooran on square leg.

The five overs after Gill’s wicket yielded just 17 runs, with Motion adjusting his pace to match Joseph’s short strike from the opposite side. But Dhawan broke the shackles by first beating Motion for a six over deep square leg and then hitting Pooran’s part-time offspin for a max over long up and later. Iyer then tore in on Pooran, hitting a four and a six from consecutive deliveries, before Dhawan deposited Motion again over midwicket.

However, an acrobatic flyout by Shamarh Brooks on back point ended Dhawan’s innings at 97 from the next ball. An over later, Iyer fell after 50 – thanks to a full jump from Pooran into cover – and the brakes began to be applied to India’s innings.

But Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur managed to find the line towards the end of the innings – 36 came from the last three overs – to help India to a total that showed only enough.