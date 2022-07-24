Recent Match Report – England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022

England 201 (Livingstone 38, Curran 35, Pretorius 4-36) beat South Africa 83 (Klaasen 33, Rashid 3-29) with 118 runs

Rain shortened game? Secure. 72 for 5 in the 12th left? No problem. Series on the line? That is good.

After shaping a mediocre white ball at home this summer, England stormed back with a big win over a stunned South Africa, who were left behind at 6 for 4 in the pursuit of 202. On a surface that promised runs but proved difficult to by hitting in damp conditions, and even taking some turns, South Africa was eliminated from their combined lowest total against England and joint second lowest score overall just three days after scoring their highest score against England in the series opener.

In a game that was reduced to 29 overs-a-side after a delay of two hours and 45 minutes, neither side’s batters were smooth, but their bowlers could take advantage of variations and the spinners sparkled. They took eight wickets between them, with Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali’s five for 51 in 10.4 overs trumping Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi’s 3 for 68 in 12 overs. But it was England’s all-link arm pace attack that dealt the damage South Africa was unable to recover from.

Janneman Malan, whose stroke rate of less than 90 has been scrutinizing him, tried to get off the target on the sixth ball he encountered – a full, straight throw from Reece Topley that he tried to tap off his pads. Instead, he sent it to Sam Curran half way through. Four balls later, Rassie van der Dussen attempted a similar shot, from a ball that tipped down and bounced through to Jos Buttler.

David Willey beat Quinton de Kock’s lead in his first over, with a ball that went just over the stump and with pressure building, returned to clear De Kock with the first delivery of his second. Buttler takes credit for England’s fielding placement when he put Liam Livingstone at close cover and De Kock got a lead over him as he tried to work Willey in the leg side.

It was also their groundwork that cleared the next batter – Aiden Markram – without facing a ball. Heinrich Klaasen hit Willey in the direction of the short, fine leg and completed a single, but Buttler gave chase and tapped the ball to the stumps to catch Markram short of his ground. At 6 to 4 after four overs, South Africa was almost exhausted, but he may have hoped David Miller could maximize his time at the crease to keep them in line. He hit Topley’s back-to-back limits, but that was as good as it gets. Miller was thrown by a Curran cutter who crashed into his off stump to leave South Africa 27 for 5.

Klaasen and Dwaine Pretorius put up 39 for the sixth wicket, but when Klaasen van Moeen was numbed, England was in the lower order and in sight of victory. They ejected South Africa in the 21st over.

England’s effort on the field more than made up for the seemingly haphazard performance with the bat. They were thrown out with five balls left against a cunning South African attack after their top order went too hard too early in an innings that was not ODI length but not quite T20. Ultimately, they relied on cameos from Livingstone and Curran, who hit all but one of their team’s seven sixes, to place them in the top 200.

Determined to swing his way through his innings, Jason Roy got three fours away before Anrich Nortje clenched him for space and sent the ball to Pretorius halfway through the wicket. Roy has gone five innings without fifty, since his century against the Netherlands exactly a month ago.

Roy’s dismissal put Phil Salt in his seventh ODI and in the absence of the now retired Ben Strokes and he rubbed it into Lungi Ngidi’s wounds when he punched Ngidi through his fine leg, then short for De Kock and then across an empty slip room for four. Ngidi’s first spell took 28 runs and revealed nothing about the questions he was asking the England lineup with his slower ball. Instead, it is Pretorius who got the answers.

In his first over, Pretorius had Salt caught halfway through the wicket by a diving Miller, a wicket that was confirmed after judgement by the umpire, then struck twice in his second to stagger England. Joe Root skipped down the lane and swept to a Pretorius delivery, which he flipped upside down in front and left of de Kock and two balls later Bairstow was bowled by a ball that wobbled on-off and back in to beat his flick and hit the middle stump.

Pretorius had three wickets for nine runs in his first two overs and almost claimed a fourth when Moeen shoved him next to a diving de Kock. With no slip in place, Moeen survived, but not for too much longer. In the next over, he chose Nortje on the deep square boundary near Maharaj to leave England at 72 for 5 before the final specialist, Shamsi, sprang into action.

For the second straight match, Buttler tried to beat Shamsi and for the second time he failed. Buttler moved up the track and tried to hit Shamsi to the ground six times, but got an outside lead over Pretorius by a short third. And then England found their oomph. Curran first sent Maharaj and then Shamsi over their heads for six and Livingstone looted 22 runs from the first four balls of Nortje’s third over. Livingstone sent 90mph deliveries from Nortje over square leg, mid-wicket and fine leg, then cut him through third for four.

When Livingstone hit Nortje halfway through the wicket, England still had Curran, who had another outburst against Shamsi. In a display of power-hitting, Curran sent Shamsi into the ground for consecutive fours and sixs before hollowing out at long range to finish an 18-ball 35.

Pretorius finally took his fourth when Willey swung him to the deep center of the wicket, the ball after hitting it for six. At the innings break, many might have thought this would be the best performance of the day. How wrong they were.