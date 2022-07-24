Recent Match Report – England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022
England 201 (Livingstone 38, Curran 35, Pretorius 4-36) beat South Africa 83 (Klaasen 33, Rashid 3-29) with 118 runs
Rain shortened game? Secure. 72 for 5 in the 12th left? No problem. Series on the line? That is good.
England’s effort on the field more than made up for the seemingly haphazard performance with the bat. They were thrown out with five balls left against a cunning South African attack after their top order went too hard too early in an innings that was not ODI length but not quite T20. Ultimately, they relied on cameos from Livingstone and Curran, who hit all but one of their team’s seven sixes, to place them in the top 200.
Determined to swing his way through his innings, Jason Roy got three fours away before Anrich Nortje clenched him for space and sent the ball to Pretorius halfway through the wicket. Roy has gone five innings without fifty, since his century against the Netherlands exactly a month ago.
Roy’s dismissal put Phil Salt in his seventh ODI and in the absence of the now retired Ben Strokes and he rubbed it into Lungi Ngidi’s wounds when he punched Ngidi through his fine leg, then short for De Kock and then across an empty slip room for four. Ngidi’s first spell took 28 runs and revealed nothing about the questions he was asking the England lineup with his slower ball. Instead, it is Pretorius who got the answers.
In his first over, Pretorius had Salt caught halfway through the wicket by a diving Miller, a wicket that was confirmed after judgement by the umpire, then struck twice in his second to stagger England. Joe Root skipped down the lane and swept to a Pretorius delivery, which he flipped upside down in front and left of de Kock and two balls later Bairstow was bowled by a ball that wobbled on-off and back in to beat his flick and hit the middle stump.
Pretorius had three wickets for nine runs in his first two overs and almost claimed a fourth when Moeen shoved him next to a diving de Kock. With no slip in place, Moeen survived, but not for too much longer. In the next over, he chose Nortje on the deep square boundary near Maharaj to leave England at 72 for 5 before the final specialist, Shamsi, sprang into action.
For the second straight match, Buttler tried to beat Shamsi and for the second time he failed. Buttler moved up the track and tried to hit Shamsi to the ground six times, but got an outside lead over Pretorius by a short third. And then England found their oomph. Curran first sent Maharaj and then Shamsi over their heads for six and Livingstone looted 22 runs from the first four balls of Nortje’s third over. Livingstone sent 90mph deliveries from Nortje over square leg, mid-wicket and fine leg, then cut him through third for four.
When Livingstone hit Nortje halfway through the wicket, England still had Curran, who had another outburst against Shamsi. In a display of power-hitting, Curran sent Shamsi into the ground for consecutive fours and sixs before hollowing out at long range to finish an 18-ball 35.
Pretorius finally took his fourth when Willey swung him to the deep center of the wicket, the ball after hitting it for six. At the innings break, many might have thought this would be the best performance of the day. How wrong they were.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South African correspondent