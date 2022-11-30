Recent Match Report – Bangladesh A vs India A 1st unofficial Test 2022/23

Stumps Bangladesh A 112 trail India 404 for 5
Their association lasted nearly 77 overs and featured Jaiswal Jaiswal as well as Abhimanyu, who combined rock-solid defense with enterprising stroke playing. They scored an average of 3.7 points for more than three sessions, and they hit 31 fours as well as two sixes.
It was possible that a break in 75th over – they had a fire nearby- broke their rhythm. Jaiswal fell short of Taijul just after. He Made 145 from 226 balls. He was the more aggressive of the two batters, hitting 20 fours, and a six.
Abhimanyu, who was soon followed by Jaiswal, was caught behind Khaled for 142. He had batted for 255 balls, hitting 11 fours, and a six.
After a huge opening stand, it is not uncommon for the remaining batters to struggle to get moving. Yash Dahull and Sarfaraz Kan got out in the 20s. Tilak Viram, who was injured on 15, came out again on 26. Upendra Yadav had 27.
From his 43 overs, Taijul scored 3 runs and Khaled got 2 runs. Nayem however received no reward, as he bowled 32 runs.
Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…
A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…
Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…
Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…
A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…
'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…