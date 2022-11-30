Home Recent Match Report – Bangladesh A vs India A 1st unofficial Test 2022/23
Categories: SportsSports

Recent Match Report – Bangladesh A vs India A 1st unofficial Test 2022/23

Stumps Bangladesh A 112 trail India 404 for 5
Indian openers put together 283 runs against a bowling lineup that included four internationals (Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmad, MosaddekHossain, and Nayem hasan) and Rejaur Rahman Raja who have been knocking at the door of the national team.

Their association lasted nearly 77 overs and featured Jaiswal Jaiswal as well as Abhimanyu, who combined rock-solid defense with enterprising stroke playing. They scored an average of 3.7 points for more than three sessions, and they hit 31 fours as well as two sixes.

It was possible that a break in 75th over – they had a fire nearby- broke their rhythm. Jaiswal fell short of Taijul just after. He Made 145 from 226 balls. He was the more aggressive of the two batters, hitting 20 fours, and a six.

Related Post
  1. Wallabies’ hearts broken once again as Ireland snatch late victory – WhatsNew2Day

    With Michael Hooper acting captain, the Wallabies parried a tough 78th-minute penalty to go for…

  2. Morocco stuns Belgium in another 2022 World Cup clash

    Roared by vociferous support, Morocco held on only for their third World Cup victory.Morocco took…

  3. Koulibaly leads touching tributes to Papa Bouba Diop two years after his tragic death

    'He Senegalese football had everything. Kalidou Koulibaly leads moving tributes to Papa Bouba Diop 2…

Abhimanyu, who was soon followed by Jaiswal, was caught behind Khaled for 142. He had batted for 255 balls, hitting 11 fours, and a six.

After a huge opening stand, it is not uncommon for the remaining batters to struggle to get moving. Yash Dahull and Sarfaraz Kan got out in the 20s. Tilak Viram, who was injured on 15, came out again on 26. Upendra Yadav had 27.

From his 43 overs, Taijul scored 3 runs and Khaled got 2 runs. Nayem however received no reward, as he bowled 32 runs.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: 1starticlesBAN-A vs IND-ABangladeshBangladesh A vs India A 1st unofficial Test cricket newsIndiaIndia A in Bangladeshmatchreportreportstestunofficial
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

12 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

19 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

22 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

23 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

23 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

24 mins ago