Recent Match Report – Bangladesh A vs India A 1st unofficial Test 2022/23

Stumps Bangladesh A 112 trail India 404 for 5

Indian openers put together 283 runs against a bowling lineup that included four internationals (Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmad, MosaddekHossain, and Nayem hasan) and Rejaur Rahman Raja who have been knocking at the door of the national team.

Their association lasted nearly 77 overs and featured Jaiswal Jaiswal as well as Abhimanyu, who combined rock-solid defense with enterprising stroke playing. They scored an average of 3.7 points for more than three sessions, and they hit 31 fours as well as two sixes.

Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed after facing 255 balls.•Bangladesh Cricket Board

It was possible that a break in 75th over – they had a fire nearby- broke their rhythm. Jaiswal fell short of Taijul just after. He Made 145 from 226 balls. He was the more aggressive of the two batters, hitting 20 fours, and a six.

Abhimanyu, who was soon followed by Jaiswal, was caught behind Khaled for 142. He had batted for 255 balls, hitting 11 fours, and a six.

After a huge opening stand, it is not uncommon for the remaining batters to struggle to get moving. Yash Dahull and Sarfaraz Kan got out in the 20s. Tilak Viram, who was injured on 15, came out again on 26. Upendra Yadav had 27.

From his 43 overs, Taijul scored 3 runs and Khaled got 2 runs. Nayem however received no reward, as he bowled 32 runs.