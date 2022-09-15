Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work

Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04981-x” width=”800″ height=”310″/> Geological environment. a, The geological environment of the RP and the ITSCs of Reykjanes, Svartsengi, Fagradalsfjall, Krýsuvík and Brennisteinsfjöll extending from west to east are shown in bold13. The Iceland inset map shows the location of the RP. Scale bar, 5 km b, The Fagradalsfjall ITSC and the eruption sites. The size of the lava field corresponds to May 10, 2021. The eruption vents are shown with red circles. Sampling sites are also shown with white diamonds. Scale bar, 1 km. Credit: Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04981-x



It’s not every day that we learn something that fundamentally changes the way we understand our world. But for UC Santa Barbara Earth scientist Matthew Jackson and the thousands of volcanologists around the world, such a revelation has happened.

While sampling magma from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano, Jackson and his collaborators discovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had believed in the two centuries scientists studied volcanoes.

“Just when I think we’ve almost figured out how these volcanoes work, we’re in for a big surprise,” he said.

The geologists’ findings are published in the journal Nature.

10,000 years in a month

It took a sabbatical, a pandemic and 780 years of melting subterranean rock to put Jackson in the right place and time to witness the birth of Fagradalsfjall, a fissure in the lowlands of southwest Iceland that split up in March 2021. splashed and exploded with magma. time, he said, everyone on the Reykjanes Peninsula was ready for some kind of eruption.

“The earthquake swarm was intense,” he said of the roughly 50,000 earthquakes — of magnitude 4 and above — that shook the Earth for weeks and kept most of Iceland’s population on edge.

But the sleep deprivation was worth it, and moodiness turned to fascination as lava bubbled and spewed from the hole in the ground of the relatively empty Geldingadalur region. Scientists and visitors alike flocked to the area to see the newest part of the Earth’s crustal form. They were able to get close enough to continuously sample the lava from the start, thanks to the wind that blew away the noxious gases and the slow flow of the lava.

What the geologists, led by Sæmundur Halldórsson of the University of Iceland, were trying to find out was “how deep in the mantle the magma originated, how far below the surface it was stored before the eruption and what happened in the reservoir as well as before and during the eruption.” Questions like these, while fundamental, are in fact some of the biggest challenges for those who study volcanoes, due to the unpredictability of the eruptions, the danger and extreme conditions, and the remoteness and inaccessibility of many active sites.

“The assumption was that a magma chamber slowly fills up over time and the magma gets mixed well,” explains Jackson. “And then it drains in the course of the eruption.” As a result of this well-defined two-step process, he added, those who study volcanic eruptions don’t expect significant changes in the chemical composition of the magma as it flows out of the Earth.

“This is what we see on Mount Kīlauea, in Hawaii,” he said. “You will have eruptions that last for years, and over time there will be small changes.

“But in Iceland, there was more than a factor of 1,000 higher rates of change for key chemical indicators,” Jackson continued. “In one month, the Fagradalsfjall eruption showed more variability in composition than the Kīlauea eruptions have shown in decades. The total range of chemical compositions sampled over the first month in this eruption spanned the entire range ever erupted in southwestern Iceland in the last 10,000 years.”

According to the scientists, this variability is the result of successive batches of magma flowing into the chamber from deeper in the mantle.

“Imagine a lava lamp in your head,” Jackson said. “You have a hot light bulb at the bottom, it heats up a blob and the blob rises, cools, and then falls. We can think of the Earth’s mantle — from the top of the core to below the tectonic plates — acting kind of like a lava lamp.” As the heat causes parts of the mantle to rise and plumes form and float up to the surface, he explained, molten rock from these plumes accumulates in chambers and crystallizes, gases escape through the crust and pressure builds. until the magma finds a way to escape.

During the first few weeks, as described in the paper, the expected “depleted” magma type that had accumulated in the reservoir was about 10 miles (16 km) below the surface. But by April, evidence showed the chamber was being charged by deeper, “enriched” type melts of a different composition that came from a different area of ​​the upwelling mantle plume beneath Iceland. This new magma had a less altered chemical composition, with a higher magnesium content and a higher proportion of carbon dioxide gas, indicating that fewer gases had escaped from this deeper magma. In May, the magma that dominated the flow was the deeper, enriched type. These rapid, extreme changes in magma composition at a plume-fed hotspot, they say, “have never been observed in near real time before.”

These changes in composition may not be so rare, Jackson said; it’s just that chances to sample eruptions at such an early stage aren’t common. For example, prior to the 2021 Fagradalsfjall eruption, the most recent eruptions on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula occurred eight centuries ago. He suspects that this new activity is the start of a new, possibly centuries-long volcanic cycle in southwest Iceland.

“We often don’t have data on the early stages of most eruptions because these are buried by lava flows from the later stages,” he said. This project, according to the researchers, allowed them to see for the first time a phenomenon that was thought to be possible but had never been directly observed.

For the scientists, this result represents a “major limitation” in how models of volcanoes around the world will be built, although it’s not yet clear how representative this phenomenon is of other volcanoes, or what role it plays in triggering an eruption. . For Jackson, it’s a reminder that Earth still holds secrets.

“So if I go out to sample an ancient lava flow, or if I read or write newspapers in the future,” he said, “I will always be in my mind: This may not be the full story of the eruption.” .”

