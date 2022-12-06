Morocco shock Spain to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Atlas Lions edged out Spain on penalties to book a place in the quarter-finals, with either Portugal or Switzerland awaiting next.

Morocco have booked their place in the World Cup quarterfinals after a sensational penalty shootout victory against Spain.

Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions’ Spanish-born superstar full-back, opened the curtain on Tuesday’s round of 16 game at Education City Stadium, scoring the game-winner from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 in penalties and sending the tens of thousands of raucous Moroccan fans in attendance into ecstasy.

Morocco will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

More to continue…