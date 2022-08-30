Rebels bikie Bradley Daniele died in Royal Adelaide Hospital at age 29

<!–

A rebel biker who was filmed beating up a sex offender in prison and uploading the video online has died suddenly.

Bradley Daniele, 29, is believed to have suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and died at the Royal Adelaide Hospital after being rushed to the facility the previous night.

The cyclist had been briefly in the news for petty crimes but gained notoriety after then 26-year-old Hamzeh Bahrami, 33, was beaten up at the Adelaide City Watchhouse in 2019.

Daniele fired a series of punches as the other man crouched in a shower cubicle before police stormed in and sprayed both men with pepper spray.

Rebel bikie Bradley Daniele (pictured outside court smiling after beating up a sex offender) died at Royal Adelaide Hospital on Sunday

Daniele’s lawyer claimed that the police pointed him to Bahrami.

Bahrami was arrested after he lured a 10-year-old girl to an oval public toilet block in a suburb of Adelaide and sexually assaulted her while soccer practice was being held nearby.

Daniele later uploaded the footage of the bashing to his Facebook, where he said he didn’t regret it – the video received hundreds of supportive comments within hours.

“To anyone who really knows me, know that I am a good person and will help everyone,” he captioned the video.

“One thing I don’t stand for is that children are physically or mentally abused and I will do this again and again if I have the chance.

The cyclist, who has a prominent Rebels tattoo, was arrested for dangerous driving and was given an additional two months to his 14-month jail term for the attack.

The judge noted that it was not fully explained how Daniele had access to carry out the attack.

CCTV of him bashing the sex offender at the Adelaide City Watchhouse got hundreds of supportive comments (pictured)

He told the Adelaide Advertiser out of court that he only regretted not causing further harm to Bahrami.

He later posted a follow-up message thanking those who supported him.

“I’m not here to spread violence or promote anything bad,” Daniele said.

“I’m just trying to spread the word about making the streets safe so kids can go to the playground without fear of something bad happening. We live in one of the best countries in the world and things like this shouldn’t happen.’