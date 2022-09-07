Rebels bikie boss and father of Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton’s two boys is killed

<!–

A senior motorcycle boss and the father of Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton’s two little boys have been killed in a motorcycle accident in the northeastern suburbs of Adelaide.

Emergency services were called to Redwood Park just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after reports that a motorcyclist and his male passenger had crashed.

The rider, 38-year-old rebel chief Shane Smith, died at the scene, his passenger was taken to hospital.

Mr Smith is the father of two young boys from Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton.

Ms Hampton dated the Rebel president of Adelaide until she broke up in July 2017, a month before he was convicted of beating up two nightclub bouncers.

In 2020, she defended her ex and urged society not to judge him on his criminal past.

“He’s really the best person and I think he’s ashamed of his past,” she said in a magazine interview.

“I met him when I was very young, 19, through mutual friends and I wasn’t aware of his lifestyle, but I feel for him so quickly,” she continued.

“I didn’t realize at the time that he had actually filed allegations from ages ago — assault charges.”