Rebels bikie boss among seven arrested after raids on home in Chambers Flat, Logan, QLD

The leader of a Rebels bikie gang unit has been charged in a huge drug bust following a major police raid at a home south of Brisbane.

Micheal John De-La-Warr, 39 – the alleged president of the Logan branch of the Rebels – has been charged with possessing and producing meth and cannabis. De-La-Warr has also been hit with possession of explosives and illegal possession of weapons.

Queensland detectives laid more than 50 drug, weapons and burglary charges against six other alleged associates of the bikie group after a raid on a Chambers Flat property last Friday.

Footage of the raid shows officers dismantling the property where they allegedly found large piles of cash inside the home, along with a stash of drugs, several firearms and ammunition.

Police will claim they found more than 1kg of methylamphetamine (ice), 12kg of cannabis, seven firearms, a large amount of ammunition, $50,000 in counterfeit currency and two stolen cars, along with other quantities of drugs and paraphernalia as part of the operation .

Micheal John De-La-Warr, who is president of the Logan chapter of the Rebels, was charged with a number of drug and weapons offenses

Officers also reportedly found evidence of cannabis grow rooms and dismantled amphetamine labs at the property.

De-La-Warr was released on bail after appearing at Southport Magistrates Court on Monday. Courier mail reported.

He must not speak to his co-defendants, leave the country and must live at a specific address in Crestmead, Logan.

The other six alleged bikers arrested following the raids have since been named as Katerina Mialkovsky, Jason Turner, Stephen Kakakios, Jeremy Egan, a man known as B Richard and another known as A Smith.

Mialkovsky, Mr Turner, Mr Richard and Mr Egan have been hit with weapons and drugs offences, while Mr Kakakios was charged with entering a dwelling and committing a criminal offence.

Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapons and burglary charges against seven alleged Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang associates following the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.

Seven firearms were also reportedly seized during the raid

Smith was charged with possession of explosives and failure to dispose of a syringe and needle.

Footage of the raid shows detectives from Ipswich and the Organized Crime Bands Group searching through piles of branches and removing caches full of weapons and drugs.

The raid was carried out as part of Operation Uniform Neo, which was established in August after several firearms were allegedly stolen from a property in Ottaba, 120km north of Chambers Flat.

The rebel president will appear in court again on October 12, while his co-accused will go on trial in September, October and November.