Rebels bikie associate Joshua Duperouzel charged over murder of Joseph Versace

Joshua Colin Duperouzel has been charged with the murder of Joseph Versace

A Rebels bikie employee has been charged with the killing of a gangland ‘enforcer’ who was described as having a ‘heart of gold’ – despite his dark underworld past.

Joshua Colin Duperouzel, 25, will face charges in the Perth Magistrates Court after being arrested for the attack on Joseph Versace inside his Gnangara workshop last week.

The shooting is another blow to the family after it was devastated two years ago when Versace’s father Mario died in October 2020.

Duperouzel was arrested in Belmont on Monday – just two hours after his face and name were broadcast in local media when he approached a random woman and asked her for a sandwich.

The woman called the police when he ate her food.

Dozens of heavily armed police then descended on the car park and arrested the Rebels employee – who has since been charged with murder.

“I heard someone yelling ‘get down’ and then I looked over the balcony and they had him on the ground on his stomach with his hands behind his back,” a witness said. The West.

Police refused to confirm whether Duperouzel and Versace were known to each other, but Detective Inspector Quentin Flatman of the Major Crime Division said ‘the incident is somewhat linked to a small group of people’.

He also described the 25-year-old charged with murder as being on the ‘periphery’ when asked about links to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Police are investigating the movements of a black BWM X5 which was found abandoned in Glen Forrest shortly after Versace was killed

However, Duperouzel’s social media accounts show him wearing Rebels merchandise and posing with other notable members, including Joshua Benjamina and John Finch.

Finch has also been questioned in relation to the murder. Police are also investigating the movements of a black BWM X5 which was found abandoned in Glen Forrest shortly after Versace was killed.

That. Insp. Flatman said the luxury four-wheel drive was ‘immediately identified’ as being linked to the murder.

Versace’s sister Connie tearfully told reporters that he was the rock of the family and was devastated to lose another family member.

“After dad died, my brother told me he wanted to walk me down the aisle to get married, now that’s not going to happen,” Ms. Versace told 7News.

Ms Versace said her brother had a heart of gold and appealed for anyone with information on the whereabouts of his killer to come forward.

Ms Versace rejected claims her brother was connected to any biker clubs, despite police saying there were links between outlaw motorcycle gangs and the shooting.

“He certainly wasn’t a bikie or what has been said,” she said.

‘It’s not the whole truth and that’s why I’m doing this, because I want people to know that he was a great person.’

Ms Versace admitted her brother may have been friends with bikes, as “a lot of people do now”.

“He’s not a gangster, he wasn’t an angel, but who is, he’s done some silly things,” she said.

Ms Versace said it angered her that her brother was linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang and portrayed as a ‘terrible person’.

She described her brother as the ‘rock’ that held the family together when their father died.