Rebel Wilson wows in hot pink jumpsuit at Apple TV’s Severance celebration in Malibu

Rebel Wilson put her best fashion foot forward on Sunday when she showed up at an event celebrating Apple TV Plus’ hit show Severance.

She arrived in a bright pink belted jumpsuit with a low v-neckline, showing off her slimmed-down frame.

The 42-year-old Australian actress was filled with cheers as she flashed a smile at Nobu Malibu.

The blonde beauty pulled her locks back into a simple updo, with the locks casually styled in a side part.

She wore dark-tinted aviator-style sunglasses over her eyes for the star-studded gathering.

Rebel complemented the bright look with yellow accents through her purse and pointed-toe shoes.

The top half of the bold look featured subtle pleats on either side of the v-shaped neckline.

The belt accessory closed off the Pitch Perfect star’s waistline and accentuated her fit figure after her weight loss.

She skipped earrings and other jewelry accessories for a night out at one of Los Angeles’ trendiest haunts.

Also present at the affair was the show’s primary director, iconic actor Ben Stiller, 56.

The seasoned entertainer wore black pants with a black shirt, layered under a dark blue blazer.

The business casual look was interrupted by a pair of navy blue Adidas sneakers with the classic three white stripes and a white sole.

Stiller directed the critically acclaimed show, a thriller about a workplace whose “employees’ memories are surgically divided between their work and private lives.”

The series received a whopping 14 nominations for upcoming Emmys, including Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

In addition, Stiller was the executive producer of the show, with Adam Scott as the main character.

Jen Tullock, who stars as Scott’s character Mark’s sister on the show, turned heads in a chic leather dress.

The strapless number was cut low and showed a bit of her perky cleavage.

She topped the long, form-fitting dress with a cream blazer with a large floral brooch.

To complement the otherwise understated color palette, she added a pop with a bright orange manicure.

The entertainer tamed her chocolate shade of curly brunette locks by pulling them into a neat, low ponytail.

It was styled in a precise centerpiece, allowing her to fully show off her flawless face.

Her face was warmed with a bronzed palette of makeup that accentuated her eyes, cheeks and lips.

And in her ears she wore heavy, two-tone gold and brown chain earrings framing it.

The show’s creator, Dan Erickson, looked proud as he arrived at the event in a tailored dark blue suit.

He paired it with a white shirt and a shimmering scarlet tie that he showed off under his buttoned blazer.

Dan completed the look with brown dress shoes and he looked handsome with a full beard.