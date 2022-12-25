Rebel Wilson takes her daughter Royce to Santa for the first time

Rebel Wilson enjoys her first Christmas as a new mother.

The Australian actress, 42, shared a series of photos on Instagram Stories on Sunday, showing off the sweet moment when her baby daughter met Santa for the first time.

The star was joined by her friend, Ramona Agruma, and the pair posed for photos as Rebel held little Royce Lillian in her arms.

“Merry Christmas,” the Pitch Perfect star captioned the photos, which showed the trio next to a man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

Rebel previously shared photos of her first Christmas as a family with her daughter and friend Ramona.

She posted several cute photos of her little family sitting together in front of a Christmas tree.

She captioned the post, which was taken on vacation in Aspen, Colorado: “First family Christmas.”

The Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her daughter in November 2022 via surrogacy.

She mentioned in her post that starting her own family had been years in the making and her daughter’s name is Royce Lillian.

Despite sharing much of her life on social media, including her new relationship, the Isn’t It Romantic actress has tried to keep her daughter’s face off the media.

A few months before the birth of her first child, the actress took to Instagram to share another update on her dating life.

The beauty posted a photo of herself with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona in May 2022.

She said, “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince…but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney princess #loveislove.”