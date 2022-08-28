Rebel Wilson steps out hand-in-hand with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in LA

<!–

Rebel Wilson looked infatuated with girlfriend Ramona Agruma when the couple went out for dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The actress, 42, wowed in a chic pink skater dress as she held on to her love for jewelry designer, 42, as she walked down the street.

Pitch Perfect star Rebel – who impressively transformed her figure by losing 35kg in the past two years – showed off her slim frame in her dress, paired with chic hues, metallic pumps and a cotton candy-tinted handbag.

Ramona looked summery fresh in a white-blue dress with print and nude heels.

The pair have been out and about for the past two and a half months, including traveling to Europe together with some of their friends who have documented them with a number of posts on Instagram.

While in Los Angeles earlier in August, they attended Apple TV+’s Severance celebration at Nobu, Malibu, where they chatted with the show’s director, Ben Stiller. They also attended Melanie Griffith’s 65th birthday dinner with a few other girlfriends.

Wilson (née Melanie Elizabeth Bownds) confirmed she was dating Agruma on June 9 after The Sydney Morning Herald threatened to leave her without her consent.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” the Sydney, Australia resident gushed in the caption of the Instagram post she posted. confirmed their romance.

After backlash and criticism, the Sydney Morning Herald claimed “to have exercised an abundance of caution and respect by emailing Wilson’s team and giving her “two days to comment on her new relationship” with Agruma before spreading a story about the couple, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This is the Pitch Perfect star’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since she ended her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Earlier this month, Wilson signed up to star in the tennis comedy film Double Fault, which she confirmed by posting a story from Variety

The screenplay was written by Jim and Brian Kehoe, the brothers who wrote the 2019 high school comedy Blockers.