Rebel Wilson sports $550 Balmain T-shirt while kissing girlfriend Ramona Agruma in Beverly Hills

Things are still going strong between Senior Year producer star Rebel Wilson and her friend since January, designer Ramona Agruma, who was seen kissing in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The Australian 42-year-old wore a visor with a $550 Balmain ‘Cotton T-shirt with Logo’, while Ramona wore a yellow racerback top with matching shorts.

Rebel (born Melanie Bowds) confirmed she dated Agruma on June 9 after The Sydney Morning Herald threatened to leave her.

The inseparable couple walked past Mr. Brainwash’s resin sculpture of large children’s blocks that read ‘Beverly Hills Is Life’ on North Camden Drive.

It is Wilson’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since ending her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

on August 4, Variety revealed that the SAG Award nominee will be the next star in Double Fault, a tennis comedy written by Jim and Brian Kehoe (Blockers) in development at Paramount Pictures’ Players.

Rebel – with 19.7 million followers on social media – confirmed its involvement in the project via Twitter: ‘Tennis movie anyone?’

But first, audiences can watch Wilson take on her first non-comedy role as Sarah in Tom Stern and Celyn Jones’ directorial debut, The Almond and the Seahorse.

“I’m not sure I would have been cast in that when I was a bigger girl because they stereotype you a bit more when you’re taller,” the writer-presenter told the BAFTAs. THR in March of her 60-pound weight loss.

“But when I started out as an actress, I really wanted to be the next Dame Judi Dench and do some really serious stuff. And so I’m going to come back to that a little bit now, which is great, but I’m still doing comedies that I love. But yeah, it definitely diversified my stocks.”

Based on Kaite O’Reilly’s 2008 play, this traumatic brain injury indie drama also stars Celyn Jones, Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Much has been made of Rebel finally reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds in 2020 – her year of health – but she known person on July 2 that she has since “gained 7 pounds.”

Meanwhile, Ramona continues to run sustainable clothing company Lemon Ve Limon, owner and jewelry company Bee Goddess.