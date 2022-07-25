Rebel Wilson sparks debate after attending very pricey $6900 a week health retreat

Rebel Wilson sparked a debate on Saturday about her trips to the luxury wellness and medical detox center Vivamayr Altaussee, which cost her at least £4,000 ($6900 AUD) a week.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, dressed in a black crop top and shorts to show off her newly transformed body with the Altaussee mountains to her back in Austria.

She uploaded the photo to Instagram and captioned it: “Living that Vivamayr lifestyle. Health = Wealth.’

Rebel Wilson sparked a debate on Saturday about her trips to the luxury wellness and medical detox center Vivamayr Altaussee, which cost her at least £4,000 ($6900 AUD) a week.

Some of her followers didn’t like the post, saying, “It’s great to see you healthy and fit, but for most people, especially those on salary under $200k, $100k is going to this place just unrealistic Although you can afford to pay PTs to train you daily etc the rest of [us] can not.’

Another commented, “Exactly. Wealth = health. She got it backwards.’

“But literally, because the only people who can afford that place are the wealthy,” said another.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, dressed in a black crop top and shorts to show off her newly transformed body with the Altaussee mountains to her back in Austria

She uploaded the photo to Instagram and captioned it: “Living that Vivamayr lifestyle. Health = Wealth’

“I’m so happy for you and your transformation, but if you’re posting, keep in mind that the majority of people can’t afford it and don’t have access to the therapies of your choice. Keep it authentic, just like your beginnings,” a fourth added.

Other fans jumped in the Senior Year star’s defense, saying naysayers were “jealous” of Rebel’s talents and financial success.

One wrote: ‘That whole place looks absolutely beautiful. You’re shining.’

One person replied: It’s great to see you’re healthy and fit, but for most people… it’s just unrealistic to go to this place. While you can afford to pay PTs to train you daily, etc., the rest of [us] can not.’ (Pictured with Melanie Griffith, left, and Carly Steel, center)

While another chimed in: “Just because Rebel has been successful doesn’t mean she shouldn’t enjoy her life or celebrate it as she sees fit (and can afford). It’s up to us to manage our own expectations.’

The comedic actor returned to the wellness retreat for a second time with close friend and actress Melanie Griffith to “reset her system” for the rest of the “work year.”

While there, she will enjoy long walks, anti-inflammatory meals, and cryotherapy treatments.

Other fans jumped to the Senior Year star’s defense, saying naysayers were ‘jealous’ of Rebel’s talents and financial success

The clinic, which is headed by medical director Dr. Sepp Fegerl, known for his strict – yet incredibly effective – ‘cure’ that clears the body of toxins and promises to leave you toned, vibrant and full of energy within days.

Rebel’s weight loss of 35 kg in 2020 was previously attributed to the strategies developed by Austrian physician Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr.

Earlier this year, however, she distanced herself from the Mayr method and told her 11 million Instagram followers, “This was never my diet.”

The comedic actor returned to the wellness retreat for the second time with close friend and actress Melanie Griffith to ‘reset her system’ for the rest of the ‘work year’

Rebel revealed in January that daily walks — rather than endless intense workouts — were her secret weapon for losing weight.

For the past few weeks she has been living the good life with her friend Ramona Agruma on holiday in Turkey and Europe.

Rebel announced her romance with Ramona in an Instagram post on June 10, sharing a photo of the couple socializing.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe I really needed a Disney princess all along,” she wrote.