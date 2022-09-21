Rebel Wilson sizzles in a plunging black swimsuit after revealing she has lost a whopping 35kg

Rebel Wilson has lost an impressive 35kg in two years after declaring 2020 ‘Health Year’.

And on Tuesday, the Australian actress, 42, showed off her incredible figure in a deep black swimsuit with a revealing neckline.

Rebel paired her look with a black visor while exploring nature.

It comes after Rebel hinted that she could steer her career in a different direction by writing an all-encompassing book.

Rebel recently hosted a Q&A session with her Instagram fans, asking them, “If I were writing a book, what stories would you be interested in?”

Her 11.2 million followers were quick to offer interesting suggestions, the most important being a motivational book about her incredible weight loss journey.

The bridesmaid actress agreed it was a great idea and enthusiastically responded “this sounds good!”

Another fan suggested she write a book about how she met and fell in love with her “princess” Ramona Agruma, 38, earlier this year.

The Sydney-born actress loved the suggestion, but told her followers, “I’ll have to let Ramona read these chapters before others, though.”

Rebel’s renewed interest in writing an all-encompassing book follows some significant life changes in recent years.

The blonde star stated that she had set clear fitness goals for herself by 2020 and had lost 35kg through a combination of exercise and healthy living.

And earlier this year, she admitted that she was dating Agruma on June 9.

It is Rebel’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since she ended her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May of this year before making her relationship public in June.

She shared a selfie of the couple along with, “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney princess,” the caption wrote.