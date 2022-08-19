Rebel Wilson shows off slimmed down figure in wet look leggings as she heads to business meeting

<!–

Rebel Wilson is back at work after a series of fun outings with her new friend Ramona Agruma.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, showed off her slimmed-down figure as she headed to a meeting in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Rebel dressed down for the occasion – with a bright pink polo shirt, faux leather leggings.

She was wearing a pale pink Hermès Birkin handbag and aviator sunglasses.

Rebel kept her blond hair tied back in a loose ponytail with a scrunchie headband.

She was seen smiling as she walked from the parking lot to the meeting place with a spring in her step.

The Senior Year star’s sighting comes after a series of outings with her designer girlfriend Ramona Agruma, 38.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the couple was spotted kissing while taking a walk in Beverly Hills.

The inseparable couple walked past Mr. Brainwash’s resin sculpture of large children’s blocks that read ‘Beverly Hills Is Life’ on North Camden Drive.

Meanwhile, Rebel and Ramona enjoyed an afternoon Sunday at the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood – an annual event hosted by film and television producer Jennifer Klein.

Rebel (née Melanie Bownds) confirmed she was dating Agruma on June 9 after The Sydney Morning Herald threatened to leave her.

It is Wilson’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since ending her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May of this year before making her relationship public in June.

She shared a selfie of the couple along with: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney princess,” the caption wrote.

She had also previously been associated with actor Mickey Gooch Jr. and the founder of Beacher Media Group, Jeff Beacher.