Rebel Wilson shows off slimmed-down figure as she heads to the gym in LA

Rebel Wilson showed off her slimmed-down figure in stark white workout clothes as she hit the gym in Los Angeles this week.

The 42-year-old actress bared her taut midriff as she stepped out into the sun and warded off the California rays with a visor and shades.

Her latest outing comes after she said the late Olivia Newton-John “tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously.”

Olivia died Monday at the age of 73, surrounded by family at her California ranch, after she withdrew from the public eye as her health deteriorated.

She had a 30-year roller coaster battle with breast cancer, first being diagnosed in 1992 and returning in 2013 and 2017.

During her lifetime, she was a passionate advocate for breast cancer research, even traveling more than 150 miles along the Great Wall of China to raise money for the construction of a cancer and wellness center in Melbourne, where she largely grew up.

In 2020, Rebel embarked on a year of health, losing nearly 80 pounds — nearly a decade after she starred with Olivia in the Australian comedy A Few Best Men.

After news of Olivia’s death spread around the world, her compatriot Rebel shared a touching Instagram post in her memory.

She wrote to Olivia: ‘You were the most beautiful lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A PAIR OF BEST MEN was more than an honour. Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so important to me as a little girl, and helped me believe it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in major international musicals.”

Rebel herself starred in major Hollywood musicals when she became a scene-stealing presence in the Pitch Perfect movies.

In her post about Olivia, she recalled, “You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE when I was 15 – I was only in the chorus, but it was a start!”

Rebel added: “You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously. You were so nice to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia. I will never forget us singing together at the piano during our lunch break on set – what a complete legend you are! I’m so sad you’re gone Love and Light always for you ONJ, Rebel xoxo’.

Earlier this year, Rebel revealed that her staggering 80-pound weight loss was inspired by her desire to eventually become a mother.

For years, she was candid about the prospect of freezing her eggs, which influenced her decision to slim down.

Covering People in May, Rebel revealed that a fertility specialist “looked at me from head to toe and said, ‘You’d do a lot better if you were healthier.'”

Although her reflex was to think he was “so rude,” she eventually concluded that the doctor was “right. I carried a lot of excess weight with me.’

She has maintained that her fitness journey was “not a goal to get to a certain weight.” It was just being the healthiest version of myself.”

Rebel, who is 5’3″, has previously credited Vivamayr, a luxury medical center and holistic retreat in Lake Altaussee, Austria, for her amazing weight loss journey.

Now she has revealed that the process of improving her health involved “dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to eat emotionally, and that’s a process.” You cry a lot, analyze things. I had never done that before.’