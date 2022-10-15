Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma spark engagement rumours

<!–

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma have sparked rumors that they are secretly engaged.

The Australian actress, 42, and her partner, 38, sent fans into a frenzy after the actress shared a loved-up photo with a diamond ring on her finger on Saturday.

‘Date night at @alexisrael’s 40th!’ Rebel captioned the cozy photo without trying to hide her eye-popping sparkler.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately began to speculate that the couple are ready to share big news, commenting: ‘Do I see a wedding ring?’

‘Are you engaged?’ asked another fan.

“You look so happy, you’re beaming,” remarked another.

In the photo, a radiant rebel showed off her slim figure in a sheer black jumpsuit.

The trendy number featured white cuffs and a collar and was teamed with simple black ballet pumps.

She accessorized her stylish look perfectly with a black leather bag and wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for glam makeup.

Rebel confirmed that she was dating Ramona on June 9 of this year. She shared a selfie of the pair, captioning the post: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess”

Meanwhile, Ramona looked sensational in a white shirt and sparkly gold high-waisted trousers, paired with nude heels to enhance her height.

Rebel confirmed that she was dating Ramona on June 9 of this year.

It’s the Aussie star’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since ending her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone new in May before going public with her relationship via Instagram in June.

She shared a selfie of the pair, captioning the post: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess.”

The couple have been seen out and about over the past two and a half months, including traveling to Europe with several of their friends.