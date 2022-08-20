Rebel Wilson puts on a sunny display in tight yellow pants and a matching top

<!–

Rebel Wilson was hard to miss when she got out in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 42-year-old actress wore a beautiful yellow combination, consisting of training pants and a simple T-shirt.

She kept inconspicuous in a white baseball cap and aviator sunglasses.

Rebel looked focused and determined as she walked down the street to a business meeting.

The Netflix star’s slim figure was hard to miss after her 35kg weight loss.

Rebel’s latest sighting comes after a series of outings with her designer friend Ramona Agruma, 38.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the couple was spotted kissing while strolling in Beverly Hills.

The inseparable couple walked past Mr. Brainwash’s resin sculpture of large children’s blocks that read ‘Beverly Hills Is Life’ on North Camden Drive.

Meanwhile, Rebel and Ramona enjoyed an afternoon Sunday at the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood – an annual event hosted by film and television producer Jennifer Klein.

Rebel (née Melanie Bownds) confirmed she was dating Agruma on June 9 after The Sydney Morning Herald threatened to leave her.

It is Wilson’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since ending her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May of this year before making her relationship public in June.

She shared a selfie of the couple along with: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney princess,” the caption wrote.

She had also previously been associated with actor Mickey Gooch Jr. and the founder of Beacher Media Group, Jeff Beacher.