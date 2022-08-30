Rebel Wilson pledges allegiance to the American flag at the US Open

<!–

Rebel Wilson was granted permanent residency in the US in March after years of living and working in the United States.

And on Monday, the 42-year-old actress swore allegiance to the American flag when she joined her friend Ramona Agruma at the US Open tennis tournament.

The Pitch Perfect star stood to attention and placed her hand on her heart as the national anthem played.

Rebel looked stylish in a form-fitting bright pink dress and a matching jacket as she stood next to her friend.

Ramona also made a statement at the event in a black dress with a white collar.

The couple was joined by Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh looked smart in a navy tuxedo and white button-up shirt as he watched the tennis tournament from the stands.

Rebel’s stay in the US was officially recognized, and the actress revealed in March that she had just received her green card.

The document’s arrival happened to coincide with her 42nd birthday, and Rebel wrote, “Wow. The best birthday present just arrived!’

A Green Card is a permit that allows a foreign national to live and work permanently in the United States.

Meanwhile, Rebel shocked fans in June by revealing she was dating Ramona, a multilingual lawyer and eco-friendly fashion entrepreneur.

She posted a photo on Instagram where she posed with her new girlfriend as they both smiled from ear to ear.

Rebel joked that she had been “looking for a Disney prince” for years, but found that she “really needed a Disney princess.”

She added heart and rainbow emojis and the hashtag #LoveIsLove.