Rebel Wilson looks effortlessly chic in an eye-catching blazer and blouse as she steps out in NYC

Rebel Wilson looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she attended the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, turned heads in a striking colorful blazer, paired with a yellow blouse and blue jeans as she walked down the street.

She increased her height with a pair of stylish heels and a matching green handbag as an accessory.

Rebel sported a blush makeup palette as she flashed her dazzling white smile and fashioned her blonde locks into a half-up half-down hairstyle.

Once Rebel arrived at the lavish fashion event, she posed like a storm in front of a green backdrop.

It seemed like a solo outing for the Australian actress, because her friend Ramona Agruma was nowhere to be seen.

The previous day, Rebel appeared cheerful as she attended the US Open in New York City.

The beauty was spotted watching a tennis match in the stands with a focused expression on her face.

Her solo forays come after a series of sightings with fashion designer Ramona, 38.

Rebel (née Melanie Bownds) confirmed she was dating Ramona on June 9 after inquiries from The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

It is Rebel’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since ending her relationship with American brewery heir Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May of this year before making her relationship public in June.

She shared a selfie of the couple, writing: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe I really needed a Disney princess all along.”

She added heart and rainbow emojis and the hashtag #LoveIsLove.