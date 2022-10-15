Rebel Wilson looks effortlessly chic in a sheer black jumpsuit

<!–

Rebel Wilson and her friend Ramona Agruma looked cheerful as they enjoyed a night out in Hollywood on Friday.

The Australian actress, 42, and her partner, 38, both looked effortlessly chic on the outing as they beamed away.

Rebel showed off her slimmed-down figure in a sheer black jumpsuit as she stepped out with her love.

The trendy number featured bold white cuffs and a collar and was paired with simple black ballet pumps.

She paired her stylish look perfectly with a black leather handbag and wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for glamorous makeup.

Meanwhile, Ramona looked sensational in a white shirt and glittering gold high-waisted trousers, paired with bare heels to increase her height.

Rebel confirmed that she was dating Ramona on June 9 this year.

It is the Australian star’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since she ended her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May before making her relationship public in June via Instagram.

She shared a selfie of the couple, captioning it: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney princess.”

Last week, Rebel and Ramona got in touch with their inner children during a fun day out at Disneyland.

The lovebirds stayed late into the night at the popular theme park while enjoying delicious food at the sideshows and jumping on thrilling rides.

They documented the eventful day on their Instagram accounts, with Ramona sharing several photos with the caption, “Back to the happiest place on earth.”

The Pitch Perfect star and her sweetheart started a tour bus running down the high street with Disneyland’s Mrs. Canada as Rebel cheered on the beauty.

The couple has been out and about for the past two and a half months, including traveling to Europe with some of their friends.