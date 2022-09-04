Rebel Wilson looks chic in striped sweater as she joins her girlfriend Ramona Agruma at the US Open

<!–

She is a tennis super fan and Rebel Wilson enjoyed another outing at the US Open last weekend.

The actress was joined by her friend Ramona Agruma as they enjoyed the star-studded atmosphere of Serena William’s final match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 5.

A radiant Rebel looked sporty chic in a striped sweater as she entered with her partner.

Rebel and Ramona coordinated in white baseball caps and gray jeans.

Rebel slipped a white knit jacket over her loose sweater and completed her look with smart loafers and aviator glasses.

Her friend, meanwhile, carried a coveted Christian Dior bag and added a pop of color to her sporty look with rainbow sneakers.

Earlier in the week, the pair enjoyed another one of the first week matches, and were joined by fellow Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Rebel was also pictured swearing allegiance to the American flag before the match started.

Rebel’s stay in the US was officially recognized in March, with the actress revealing that she had just received her green card.

The document’s arrival happened to coincide with her 42nd birthday, and Rebel wrote, “Wow. The best birthday present just arrived!’

A Green Card is a permit that allows a foreign national to live and work permanently in the United States.

Rebel surprised her fans in June by revealing she was dating Ramona, a multilingual lawyer and eco-friendly fashion entrepreneur.

She posted a photo on Instagram where she posed with her new girlfriend as they both smiled from ear to ear.

Rebel joked that she had been “looking for a Disney prince” for years, but found that she “really needed a Disney princess.”

She added heart and rainbow emojis and the hashtag #LoveIsLove.