Rebel Wilson & girlfriend Ramona Agruma put on a loved-up display to celebrate Halloween date night

Rebel Wilson and her friend Ramona Agruma couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces as they enjoyed a Halloween themed date night on Friday.

The bridesmaids star, 42, shared a gallery of videos on her Instagram, capturing the lovebirds having fun at a spooky carnival in Los Angeles, California.

One photo showed the happy couple with matching strobe lights waving love hearts as they beamed at the camera.

Rebel dressed in a black and white hoodie and a Los Angeles Rams cap.

Ramona, meanwhile, wore a white hoodie layered under a beige cardigan and ripped jeans.

She completed her look with a black cap and a crossbody handbag.

Rebel confirmed that she was dating Ramona on June 9 this year.

It is the Australian star’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since she ended her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Rebel first teased that she was dating someone in May before making her relationship public in June via Instagram.

Rebel Captured The Spooky Sights At The Halloween Themed Carnival In Hollywood, California

She shared a selfie of the couple, captioning it: “I thought I was looking for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney Princess.”

It comes after Rebel and Ramona got in touch with their inner children during a fun day out at Disneyland on Friday.

The lovebirds stayed late into the night in the popular theme park as they enjoyed delicious food at the side dishes and jumped on exciting rides.

They documented the eventful day on their Instagram accounts with Ramona, 38, and shared several photos with the caption, “Back to the happiest place on earth.”

The Pitch Perfect star and her sweetheart started a tour bus running down the main street with Disneyland’s Mrs. Canada as Rebel cheered on the beauty.

The couple has been out and about for the past two and a half months, including traveling to Europe with some of their friends.