Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma pack on the PDA during morning hike in LA

Rebel Wilson and her friend Ramona Agruma enjoyed a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday.

The pair got chatting and laughing with each other before stopping to indulge in a passionate PDA.

Wilson and Agruma shared several kisses and a tender hug under a shady tree before continuing their morning walk.

Wilson, 42, showed off her slimmed-down figure in black leggings and a white sweatshirt over a black tank top as temperatures soared in the mid-’80s Fahrenheit.

She tackled the dirt terrain in a pair of black running sneakers.

The Australian native wore stylish sunglasses and a black visor hat over her blonde locks, which she pulled into a ponytail.

Agruma, 42, who is a successful fashion and jewelry designer, also went with a sporty ensemble in pink shorts, a yellow tank top, white sneakers and a matching pink sweatshirt that she tied around her waist for most of the walk.

She also chose to protect her face from the blazing sun by wearing a white baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

The pair have been out and about for the past two and a half months, including traveling to Europe together with some of their friends who have documented them with a number of posts on Instagram.

While in Los Angeles earlier in August, they attended Apple TV+’s Severance celebration at Nobu, Malibu, where they chatted with the show’s director, Ben Stiller. They also attended Melanie Griffith’s 65th birthday dinner with a few other girlfriends.

Wilson (née Melanie Elizabeth Bownds) confirmed she was dating Agruma on June 9 after The Sydney Morning Herald threatened to leave her without her consent.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” the Sydney, Australia resident gushed in the caption of the Instagram post she posted. confirmed their romance.

After backlash and criticism, the Sydney Morning Herald claimed “to have exercised an abundance of caution and respect by emailing Wilson’s team and giving her “two days to comment on her new relationship” with Agruma before spreading a story about the couple, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This is the Pitch Perfect star’s first relationship with a woman and her first public romance since she ended her engagement to Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch in January 2021.

Earlier this month, Wilson signed up to star in the tennis comedy film Double Fault, which she confirmed by posting a story from Variety. The screenplay was written by Jim and Brian Kehoe, the brothers who wrote the 2019 high school comedy Blockers.

Summer Splash: Among their many public outings this summer, Agruma and Wilson attended Apple TV+’s farewell celebration at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 7 in Malibu; they are pictured with the show’s director, Ben Stiller