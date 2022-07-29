Rebekah Vardy’s foul-mouthed WhatsApp messages revealed in FULL

Rebekah Vardy’s vulgar diatribes, in which she berated Coleen Rooney as a ‘c***’ and ‘dumb cow’, formed an important part of the Wagatha Christie libel trial when the full extent of the WAGS’s war was revealed at London’s High Court .

In one text, she described her rival, Mrs. Rooney, as a “c***” after it was revealed she’d unfollowed her on Instagram and labeled her a “nasty b***.”

Subsequent reports shed light on the united front the Vardys took on when allegations were published that former England strikers Wayne Rooney and Jamie went to war during the Euro 2016 competition.

Coleen Rooney’s legal team initially described the posts as a classic “smoking gun” — as the Supreme Court’s legal battle flared up earlier this year.

Below, MailOnline details the timeline of the release of the WhatsApp messages bomb that provided crucial context for the epic Wagatha Christie trial.

Coleen and Wayne leave their car in front of the High Court. The former England striker accompanied his wife during the £3million Wagatha Christie trial

JANUARY 2019: Ms. Vardy texts Miss Watt and is said to have described Coleen as a ‘nasty b****…I’ve grown to hate her! She loves her… Would love to leak those stories’

FEBRUARY 2019: Mrs. Watt and Rebekah realize that Coleen has unfollowed them on Instagram. In a series of posts, Rebekah, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, 35, is alleged to have described Coleen as a ‘nasty b****’ and a ‘c***’ while Mrs Watt branded the former’s wife. Manchester United star Wayne Rooney as ‘trash’ and ‘her own ar**’

OCTOBER 2019: The pair discuss their response to Coleen’s now infamous Wagatha Christie claims. The text messages would show Rebekah describing Ms. Rooney as a ‘b***’ and a ‘c***’

In the first batch of WhatsApps, Rebekah, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, 35, is said to have vilely described Coleen as a “nasty b****” and a “c***,” while Mrs Watt, the wife of the former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney as ‘trash’ and ‘her own ar**’.

In other conversations, the duo discuss how they plan to react after mother-of-four, Coleen, unfollowed Ms Vardy on Instagram – which her lawyers say was the source of the leaks.

Rebekah is said to have written about their war on social media: ‘Stupid cow deserves everything she gets! Hope it will now be sold out en masse.’

The inflammatory messages between Ms Vardy and Ms Watt were forwarded to Coleen’s lawyers at their Manchester office in late 2021 as part of the pre-trial disclosure exercise.

A month earlier she had texted Mrs Watt and is said to have described Coleen as a ‘nasty b****…I’ve grown to hate her! She thinks she’s great… Would love to leak those stories.’

Ms. Vardy’s lawyers said she was referring to someone else in the text messages.

The pair are even said to have discussed a cover-up that would blame “one of the girls in the office” if there was more evidence that Ms Watt and Ms Vardy were clearly behind the leaks.

Screenshot dated by Kingsley Napley of text messages between Rebekah and Jamie Vardy after reports that Wayne Rooney was asked to tell Jamie Vardy that his wife should reduce her media presence

Ms Watt reportedly planned to blame “one of the girls in the office” if it became “undeniably clear” that she had leaked Ms Rooney’s private information to the press, according to Supreme Court filings. shown

In a message between Ms. Vardy and her agent, it was alleged, Ms Vardy declared “It’s war” after Ms Rooney publicly named her as the source of the leaks in October 2019 (left). The pair then discuss a story on The Sun about Ms. Rooney crashing her car, with Ms. Vardy referencing a tweet (see post, right) claiming that someone had leaked her private Instagram story.

Another exchange, the court heard, showed Ms Vardy complaining that Ms Rooney “thinks it’s me doing stories about her”

In later reports, Rebekah hit back at newspaper reports alleging that her footballer husband Jamie was asked to ask her to “lower” her social media profile.

The trial heard that in 2016, during the European Championship, England captain Wayne was shoved aside by manager Roy Hodgson and ordered to speak with Jamie, suggesting that he ask his wife to ‘calm down’ her media activities.

When an account of the exchange was published in the Independent, an enraged Rebekah texted Jamie a link, along with the comment, “Seriously???”

Jamie replied: ‘No, not at all babes x,’ with Rebekah adding: ‘T**ts trying to make me a scapegoat x.’ Jamie then replied, ‘F***ing a**holes x’.

The united Vardys continue in a similar vein before signing with Jamie texting the media, ‘Build us up to knock us down again x’.

Rebekah then said, “Yeah, exactly,” while Jamie added, “F*** them. They don’t bring us down x’

The lawyers for both sides agreed to release this fascinating bundle of hundreds of documents that formed crucial evidence during the seven-day Supreme Court case.