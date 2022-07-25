Rebekah Vardy showcases her trim figure in black bikini as she poses alongside daughter Olivia Grace

She recently enjoyed a sunny getaway to Portugal with her children, while husband Jamie Vardy stayed in the UK.

And Rebekah Vardy showed off her svelte physique when she shared a bikini photo from her trip just hours after boarding the plane home Monday.

The WAG showed off her gym-sharpened figure donning a black two-piece as she struck up a yoga pose next to her daughter Olivia Grace, two.

The media personality styled her brunette locks in an updo for the day while showing off her bronzed hue.

Rebekah made the most of her last days in Portugal, while relaxing by the pool.

Alongside the post, the star wrote: “Rooted baby girl.”

Rebekah shares Olivia Grace, Sofia, six, and son Finley, four, with husband Jamie and also has children Megan, 15, and Taylor, 11, from previous relationships.

While Jamie also has an 11-year-old daughter, Ella, from a relationship with Emma Daggett.

The family finally returns home after being forced to deny they fled Portugal due to fires near their villa.

After being entangled in nearby wildfires, many claimed Rebekah was packing her bags.

But the brunette confirmed she was staying until the end of the holiday and took to Instagram to clear things up and thank the fire brigade for their help.

After sharing a photo of the beach, an Instagram user responded to the post, writing: “I thought the papers said you were on the run from a fire threatening your vacation home?”

But Rebekah said her situation was not quite as reported, writing in Portuguese on Instagram Stories: ‘Wake up very grateful to the fire service who work tirelessly and risk their lives to save ours. Thanks, thinking of everyone. Very scary’.

It comes after a source close to the family told The Sun: “It was terrible. Their neighbors have all been evacuated and one by one residents are being told to leave their homes.

“Becky sees smoke everywhere and she’s terrified the kids will breathe it in. The water is also low, so she relies on bottled water, of which there is only a finite amount at home.

“Jamie and their friends and family back home were all very concerned. Things are evolving by the hour, but she’s praying that the fire brigades, who have been brilliant, can get things back under control.”